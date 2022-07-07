DeSoto County Tax Assessor Jeff Fitch presented the preliminary 2022 Tax Roll to the Board of Supervisors on July 5, 2022.
DeSoto County Supervisors previously voted to keep its millage rates the same. Property owners who made improvements could see an increase property value, leading to increased taxes.
All property, real and personal, is appraised at true value and assessed at a percentage of that true value according to its type and use.
According to the Tax Assessor’s Office, the 2022 Total Assessed Value in DeSoto County increased by 6.08%.
· Total Assessed Value 2022: $2,468,462,486
· Total Assessed Value 2021: $2,326,935,329
· Increase of $141,527,157
Property owners can view the 2022 Preliminary Tax Rolls online at www.desotocountyms.gov/96/Assessors-Office.
Taxpayers can appeal to the Tax Assessor’s Office until 5pm Friday, July 29. If negotiation is not made, the taxpayer can request to be on the agenda to appear before the Board of Supervisors on Monday, August 1, 2022.
According to Miss. Code Ann. 73-34-3 to render value in a Board of Supervisors meeting you must be either: The actual property landowner or a MS licensed appraiser.
