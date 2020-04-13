High-speed internet is no longer a privilege; it’s a necessity in today’s world. It’s also a necessity not available to many residents in DeSoto County.
The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors is working to make sure internet companies make service available to everyone.
“Many people and businesses in my district, and across DeSoto County, don’t have access to high-speed or affordable internet service,” says DeSoto County District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell. “It’s something I’ve been working on for years. And I’m not going to give up until internet providers serve everyone in the county.”
DeSoto County Supervisors launched a new survey to determine who has access to high-speed internet coverage. “Right now there are a lot of people who can only access the internet through their cellphone,” said Board of Supervisor President Jessie Medlin. “But you can’t work from home or do school work on a cellphone.”
The survey is available on the DeSoto County’s website DesotoCountyMS.gov and on the county’s Facebook page. The survey is mobile-friendly for easy access on cellphones.
Measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 have highlighted the struggles many families are facing. “You need internet to take part in virtual meetings,” says District 3 Supervisor Ray Denison. “Students in DeSoto County deserve to have the capability and technology to learn from home.”
The availability of high-speed internet service is also key to economic and residential growth. “More builders are creating beautiful neighborhoods in my district with all the amenities. But internet providers aren’t doing the same,” said District 5 Supervisor Michael Lee. “One homeowner told me they are paying more than $500 a month for slow satellite internet. In this day and age that is unacceptable.”
“We’ve all heard the three most important things about real estate is; Location. Location. Location. That is especially true when it comes to internet access,” says Realtor and District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner. “A recent survey found home values increase by more than $5,000 if it has access to fiber internet service. I know I couldn’t do my job without the internet.”
The FCC has launched the Rural Digital Opportunity fund which will direct $20.4 billion to expand broadband in unserved rural areas. The Supervisors will use the survey results to show the FCC that coverage is lacking in DeSoto County and that internet companies need the incentive to provide that service.
High-Speed Internet Survey: DesotoCountyMS.gov and facebook.com/DeSotoCountyMS.