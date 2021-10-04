DeSoto County Administrator Vanessa Lyncard reported on the county’s COVID cases and gave an update Monday morning.
“Our total cumulative cases are up, total is 31,105,: Lynchard explained. “Our active curve is coming down. It’s down 322 from the last (report). Death cases are up 21. The seven day average is down.”
Lynchard said the numbers appear to show a downward trend of cases. She said in the county’s population, 43% have had at least one dose of a COVD vaccine with 38% reporting to have received both doses.
Last week over 14,000 doses of COVID vaccines were distributed. A color graph provided to supervisors showed a majority of vaccines given are Pfizer.
Supervisor Board President Mark Gardener stressed how the numbers for cases of death aren’t accurately reflected as they may have been counted from previous weeks.
“It really just reflects when the death certificates are approved,” said Gardner.
“Some cases could be from the day before,” said Lynchard. “It depends on the clinics are reporting those.”
Garnder also lauded the Methodist Hospital for its quick care of a relative earlier in the year.
“Methodist-Olive Branch actually got them in and out pretty quickly,” said Gardener.
The supervisor accepted the report.
