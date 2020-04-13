Progress was made Monday as the cleanup began from Sunday’s strong storms that came through DeSoto County. In some cases, more will need to be done to get things back to normal.
Winds that reached at least 60 miles an hour, possibly stronger, along with thunderstorms on Easter Sunday came through the county.
The storm system came in two waves on Sunday, the first early in the morning and the second coming late Sunday night. While the quick surge late Sunday was the more significant, Michael Bellipanni with Northcentral Electric Cooperative said the early morning system also affected some of the cooperative’s customers.
“Our work began early Sunday when the first round of thunderstorms came through,” Bellipanni said. “Lightning caused a transformer fire in the Pleasant Hill area that had our crews rebuilding two poles. We got power restored to the roughly 130 members that were affected by mid-day.”
DeSoto County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Olson said it was the Sunday night weather surge that had the strongest impact on the county.
“The last round of the weather event was kind of our biggest kicker,” Olson said. “We had rain all day but the last round in the evening was the worst for us in the county. What it created was a big wind event and a flash flooding event. We had a lot of trees and power lines get blown over in sporadic areas in the county that have caused a lot of power outages.”
It was the flooding and power outages the resulted in several roads in the county being closed.
Among the roads closed, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, were McCracken Road between Vinson and Slocum, closed due to a tree in the roadway; the westbound lane of Brantley Road at U.S. Highway 61 was closed due to water over the road; Ben Vorlich’s Head at High Road South was closed due to a power line down; Bright Road east of Jaybird Road was closed due to a downed power line; state Highway 305 at Ingrams Mill was closed for high water and Highway 305 at Honey Suckle was closed for a tree blocking the road; Dogg Road between West Oak Grove and Driftwood Lane was closed for a downed power line, and southbound U.S. Highway 61 was closed for an early morning traffic accident.
The gates on Holly Springs Road were also closed for high water, however, all closed roads were reopened later Monday.
It was the downed power lines that caused as many as 2,600 Entergy customers in DeSoto County to lose power as a result, according to Entergy spokesman Don Arnold, who said late Monday there were still a number of residents, especially south of Hernando, still without electricity.
“Currently, we have 1,800 without power,” Arnold said. “Most of those are south of Hernando. We are hoping to have most of those back on by midnight Monday. Because of the extensive damage in the Lake O’ the Hills subdivision, efforts to restore power there may take longer.”
Bellipanni said Sunday night’s storm affected about 300 Northcentral customers in the southern part of its service area.
“Many of the outages were due to fallen trees and limbs,” Bellipanni said. “We had four crews working at midnight. The sustained 50-plus mile-per-hour winds really made it difficult throughout the night with more outages being reported. Additional personnel was brought in around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. We had to replace two broken poles that were located in an area that was difficult to access. By 2 p.m. we had all but four outages restored.”
Olson said residents of one home in the eastern part of DeSoto County needed a little extra help to get to safety, thanks to rising water.
“There was one home on the east side of the county that had water go all the way up to the home and almost in it,” Olson explained. “We had to use boat crews and swift water rescue teams to go in, get the person and the animals out of the house to get them to safety. They stayed overnight with family members until the water has receded. They were located on Highway 305 near the Coldwater River.”
Olson said DeSoto County fared much better than other parts of Mississippi, where as many as 11 people died as a result of tornadoes that blew through the state Easter Sunday.
As a result of the storms and resulting damage, Gov. Tate Reeves Sunday declared Mississippi in a state of emergency, to go along with the state of emergency already declared to respond to the coronavirus.
Bellipanni said some of Northcentral’s personnel were going to assist another power cooperative dealing with storm damage.
“Tuesday morning, we’ll be sending a crew to assist Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association in Batesville,” said Bellipanni. “To keep our folks safe, we are equipping them with masks, sanitizers and extra cleaning supplies. They will work together and return back to their homes at the end of the day rather than staying in a hotel.”