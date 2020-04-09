As of Thursday, April 9, DeSoto County and the rest of Mississippi are in a statewide burn ban, a proclamation signed by Gov. Tate Reeves. The action, requested by the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), is in part done to help the emergency workforce dealing with coronavirus.
There are no exceptions to the action and it will remain in place until further notice.
Director Chris Olson of the DeSoto County Emergency Management Agency said taking some stress off first responders dealing with coronavirus and helping those with breathing issues is likely why the burn ban was put in place.
“One is because the smoke itself can create problems with people that are having breathing difficulties with the coronavirus,” Olson said. “The other reason is for those first responders who may have to respond to help put out grass fires or wildland fires are already shorthanded due to the coronavirus.”
State Forester Russel Bozeman said a significant strain on state EMS personnel has come from the pandemic. Olson added other parts of the state are much drier than DeSoto County, which has been fortunate to have had more rainfall than other sectors of Mississippi.
Since March 1, MFC wildland firefighters have responded to and suppressed 189 wildfires that have burned approximately 4,259 acres across the state where 303 structures were threatened and saved. Additionally, MFC wildland firefighters have been assisted by volunteer fire departments on 557 additional outdoor fires.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put significant strain on Mississippi’s Emergency Medical Services professionals, particularly the state’s rural volunteer fire departments,” said Bozeman said.
Olson added, “Some of the southern parts of the state have dried out some and they’ve had a few calls related to wildland fires, but our county has been very fortunate. We do have a burn permit process in place, so a lot of our citizens are adhering to doing it the proper way when they do burn.”
Typically, residents can call, request and get a burn permit at no charge that would allow them to take care of excessive leaves, tree limbs, or other material on a day specified by the permit. Olson said the burn ban now prevents that from happening. He added the ban is in place until Gov. Reeves determines the pandemic situation makes it safe to lift the ban.
“The end of it will be based on the events of what is going on in the state,” Olson said.
There’s not been an excessive amount of wildfires, Bozeman said, but it’s also the smoke from the fires causing problems with people with respiratory issues. He added several cities and rural fire departments have called him asking for a burn ban, especially the rural communities that depend on volunteer fire departments for EMS services.
“This statewide burn ban will remove some fire response strain from city and rural volunteer fire departments, remove smoke from the air relieving those with respiratory issues, and allow our responders to focus more on EMS related services,” said Bozeman.
Persons caught violating a burn ban can be fined, as well as be held responsible for any smoke or fire damage. Burn bans are enforced locally by the county sheriff’s department.
To report a wildfire, call 911 or contact MFC’s Central Dispatch at 833-MFC-FIRE.