In an effort to keep DeSoto County clean and beautiful, even in the midst of a pandemic, county officials have declared this week to be Spring Cleanup Week. While still allowing for social distancing, the effort has involved placing 14 dumpsters at locations across the county for residents to dump items no longer needed as they have more time to work around the house.
Spring Cleanup Week in DeSoto County started on Monday, April 13 and continues through Sunday, April 19, according to County Environmental Services/Parks and Greenways Director Ray Laughter.
“Together we can use this time at home to improve our homes and communities,” Laughter said in a news release. “The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors is making sure you have somewhere to put those discarded items.”
The dumpsters are located at the following locations: Lewisburg Primary School, Love Fire Department, Nesbit Water Association, Summershill Fire Department #1, Robertson-Donald Park, Hernando Middle School, Horn Lake Middle School, Cockrum Old Schoolhouse, Fairhaven Fire Department, Bridgetown Fire Department, 10011 Church Road West in Walls, Eudora Park, ACI Ingrams Mill Fire Department, and Greenbrook Park in Southaven.
Laughter said items that can be dumped at those locations include: furniture/mattresses, lumber, carpet, bricks, limbs/leaves, metal, plastic toys, fencing, and rubbish.
Items that cannot be put in the dumpsters include the following: aerosols, all-purpose cleaners, tires, antifreeze, batteries, insecticides and herbicides, oil, and electronics.
E-Waste drop-off locations are at the DeSoto County Rubbish Facility from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Friday and until 2 p.m. on Saturday; the Mills Barbee Juvenile Justice Center with a trailer open 24 hours; and the Olive Branch Maintenance Shop from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. through Friday only.
DeSoto County Tire, White Goods, and Oil Recycling locations include the DeSoto County Rubbish Pit for tires and white goods, DeSoto County Central Maintenance for tires and oil recycling, Eastern Maintenance Shop for oil and white goods recycling, Northern Maintenance Shop for oil recycling, and Southern Maintenance Shop for oil recycling.
For any questions, call Laughter’s office at 662-469-8152 or email environmentalservices@desotocountyms.gov.
Information is also available on the county website at desotocountyms.gov.