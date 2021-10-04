A man is in custody after attempting to grab a DeSoto County Sheriff Office deputy's gun and then fleeing the scene.
The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. after a deputy spotted what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on the side of I-55 South near Pleasant Hill Road.
The deputy knew the vehicle had a stolen license plate, and when he approached the vehicle, the driver, who was changing a flat tire, fled on foot.
The deputy caught up to the man, who was identified as Maurice Johnson, and tased him after he refused to cooperate.
Johnson attempted to grab the deputy's gun but was unsuccessful and fled on foot back his vehicle. The deputy repeatedly asked the man to show his hands and step put of the vehicle.
The suspect refused to comply and reached under the seat and pulled out what appeared to be a gun, then fled in the vehicle.
He wrecked the vehicle a few minutes later at Highway 51 and Turman Drive and was taken into custody.
Johnson is facing multiple charges stemming form the incident, and has an aggravated assault charge in Memphis and several warrants out of Southaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.