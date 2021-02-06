A crash that left one DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputy injured is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred in the eastbound lane of I-269, just east of the Laughter Rd exit around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The deputy, who has not yet been identified, was helping drivers and attempting to help change a tire at the time.
He was pinned between a car and the alleged suspect’s car, officials said.
The deputy suffered several injuries to both legs and was airlifted to Regional One, a release said.
The case is being handled by the District Attorney’s Office.
