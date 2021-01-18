The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is issuing an alert over a phone scam where a man is posing as one of its detectives.
The department has received multiple calls from residents regarding a Detective Novak who is requesting money and DNA samples from people he is calling.
There is no DCSD employee by that name, and the department says it would never request money or personal information over the phone.
If any local residents receive such a call, DCSD asks that they take down as much information as possible and file a report by calling them at (662) 469-8027.
