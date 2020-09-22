DeSoto County Schools announced that it would make meals available to students on Saturdays through the end of the semester.
The meals, which are for virtual learners, students quarantined because of COVID-19 and children under 18 not enrolled in DeSoto County Schools, will include five breakfasts and five lunches. Students will receive all meals for the week on Saturday.
The pickups will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Horn Lake Intermediate School and Olive Branch Middle School, according to the announcement. The giveaway will start this Saturday and run through Dec. 19.
The announcement, with a header saying “You asked, and WE responded!!!,” said that children will have to be present to receive meals per federal regulations.
