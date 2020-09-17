Fridays at DeSoto County Schools will be shorter through the rest of the fall semester to give teachers more time to complete lesson plans.
Students will be dismissed two hours and 15 minutes early, with the change going into effect on Sept. 25.
School days still begin at the regular time. Lunches will still be served, but some schools may serve grab-and-go meals because of the revised schedule.
The district says the schedule change only applies to instructional minutes for in-person students and that the 70-percent day still meets the Mississippi Department of Education’s instructional requirements for a regular school day.
The 70-percent Friday policy will remain through at least through Dec. 18.
