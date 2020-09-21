Twenty four new COVID-19 cases were reported today by DeSoto County Schools. 18 students and 6 faculty members tested positive between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18 across the largest school district in the state.
Following potential exposure to an infected person, 161 additional students were quarantined.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district since the start of the semester to 150, and the total number of those quarantined since the start of the semester to 757, according to data from the state.
This is the second week that the district has seen a decrease in the number of cases and those in quarantine. There were 10 fewer cases reported this week than last week, and there were 14 fewer students required to quarantine.
DeSoto County Schools is the largest district in the state of Mississippi with over 30,000 students. About 13,000 of those students chose to start the semester by attending classes virtually.
The numbers released by the district do not include private schools in the county or students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations unrelated to schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.