DeSoto County Schools has been named as one of the best places to work in Mississippi. They were ranked No. 12 on Forbes’ list of each state’s best places to work.
The rankings are based on anonymous surveys collected from 80,000 Americans throughout 2020 and 2021. Survey respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, and opportunities for advancement.
“We are very excited to receive this honor, especially considering the challenges that we have all faced over the last two years,” Superintendent Cory Uselton said. “This award is a testament to the hard work of all of our employees, and it shows how much pride our employees have in ensuring that our students receive the best education possible. That is why DeSoto county Schools is a nationally recognized organization.”
DeSoto County Schools employs 3,872 people, 2,000 of which are classroom teachers, making the school district the biggest employer in the county.
David Hoffman, who’s taught at Horn Lake High School since 2018, said he wasn’t surprised by the high ranking.
“DCS and my administrators make me feel valued and important,” Hoffman said, “It is refreshing to work for someone who makes you feel as if what you do matters.”
He added that the school system is the reason he chose DeSoto County when he first moved to the area about 10 years ago.
“I wanted my children to attend school in the best district in the state,” Hoffman said.
Of the 20 employers that made it onto the list, four were educational institutions. DeSoto County Schools ranked second among the educational institutions, only being beaten by the University of Southern Mississippi, who came in at No. 6 on the list.
DeSoto County Schools ranked ahead of both the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University, which are ranked at No. 14 and No. 15 respectively.
Other Mississippi employers DeSoto County Schools ranked ahead of include Conduent, the State of Mississippi, Community Health Systems, Kroger, Walmart, and Lowes.
