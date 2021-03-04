James Smith drove all the way up from McComb to share his resume and explore possible teaching opportunities with DeSoto County School District.
Smith made the rounds going table-to-table introducing himself and talking to administrators and learning about the county’s various schools at the district’s annual Teaching Career Fair held on March 2 at the Landers Center.
He said he would like to find a teaching position in physical education.
“I love working with the kids and doing what it takes to make them happy,” Smith said.
Smith, who has two years of experience as a substitute teacher in McComb area schools, learned that phys ed teaching jobs are hard to come by, but walked away encouraged nonetheless.
“It’s a tough position to find because most of the coaches teach,” Smith said. “So they’re aren’t a whole lot of jobs in that out there. But I liked what I saw from the different schools here.”
Martha Anderson, who is currently attending Jackson State University, said she was looking for a teaching job in either social studies or psychology. She visited with administrators at Horn Lake and Lewisburg.
“I’m excited about being here,” Anderson said. “I drove all the way from Lexington, Mississippi.”
The career fair allows potential teacher applicants to visit different tables with administrators from schools in Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, DeSoto Central, Lake Cormorant and Lewisburg at the primary through high school level and learn about job openings.
About 200 job seekers registered for the event.
“This is our biggest recruiting event that we do every year,” said DCS spokesperson Geri Hill.
Dr. Jerry Floate, principal of Hernando Middle School, said he talked to a lot of high quality applicants from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Delta State.
“We really do get a lot of excellent candidates,” Floate said.
Although partial to Hernando, Floate said teacher candidates will find rewarding careers at every school in DeSoto County no matter which one they choose.
“It doesn’t matter where they work at,” Floate said. “All of the schools in DeSoto County are great schools. You’re not going to make a bad choice.”
Shane Jones, principal of Southaven High School, said he was pleased with the turnout.
“We’ve had some awesome prospective candidates to the next group of teachers in DeSoto County,” Jones said. “It’s a good mix of fresh out of college and those with experience.”
Jones added that the quality of life in DeSoto County coupled with the district’s high school rankings make area schools an attractive place to work for new teachers.
“We have an awesome team here,” Long said. “And we have great kids. I think we challenge the students and I think our students perform well here. People really want to be a part of Southaven and DeSoto County.”
Colleen Long, principal of DeSoto Central Primary School, agreed.
“They present themselves very well,” Long said. “They are very confident and seem to know what they want and what they are talking about. I’ve been very pleased.”
Selina Nichols, principal of Chickasaw Elementary School in Olive Branch, said this is a good time to be a teacher.
“These kids really need people that are willing to be there for them,” Nichols said.
Anna Moore, who will graduate in May from the University of Southern Mississippi, said she is open to any teaching opportunity.
“I don’t really have a preference,” Moore said. “I bet I’ve been to all of the tables. Anything I can get would be good.”
Moore is currently a teacher aide at DeSoto Central and was offered an interview at Horn Lake Elementary.
“I’m an assistant in a first grade room,” Moore said. “I’ve been there a few years now and I would love to move up and do more.”
