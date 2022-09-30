DeSoto County Schools again earned an ’A’ grade and achieved its highest ever point total under the new current accountability model, according to the results of the 2021-22 Mississippi Department of Education accountability grades.
The Board of Education was presented with an overview of the district’s results Thursday after they became official. DeSoto County Schools were rated 13th best in the state with a score of 772 points.
Ryan Kuykendall, director of accountability and research, reported that DCS had 23 schools rated ‘A’ - the most ever - and no ‘D’ rated schools. That makes the district one of only nine in Mississippi that were rated an ‘A’ in the five years since the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) testing began. The district was ‘A’ rated in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.
“We are pleased to announce that the district continues to be an ‘A’,” Kuykendall said. “The district had fabulous results this year.”
Although overall student achievement declined in 2020-21 for the first time since the state first administered MAAP tests due to disruptions cased by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kuykendall said DCS was able to get back to the 2018-19 pre-COVID levels. The district scored ahead of its 2018-19 proficiency in English and came within .1 from matching its 2018-19 proficiency for Math, which Kuykendall said was “pretty exceptional.”
“If someone would have given me a test before the results came back and asked me ‘will you guys get back to your 2018-19 proficiency levels?’ I would have said no,” Kuykendall said. “But we not only got back to it, but we surpassed it. I am extremely proud of that. It took a lot of hard work from a lot of people to get to that.”
The average points gained from 2018-19 among ‘A’ districts was 19 points. DCS gained 47 points.
“Student growth is very important,” Kuykendall said. “That is what it is all about. We always emphasize student growth.”
Kuykendall said DCS also exceeded that state average in Advanced Placement passing with 52.7 percent compared to 37.7 percent. The district accounted for 12.6 percent of all Advanced Placement tests in the state while having only 7.7 percent of the overall students in the state.
“This means we helped the state’s passing rate tremendously, actually by more than 15 percentage points above the state if you take us out,” Kuykendall said.
Other highlights include:
• Southaven Elementary School gained 83 points from 2018-19 and went from a ‘D’ to a ‘B’
• Horn Lake Intermediate School gained 98 points from 2018-19 and went from a ‘D’ to a ‘C+’
• Lewisburg Intermediate School had the highest point total ever under the current accountability system for a 700 scale DeSoto County school
• Lewisburg Primary School had the highest point total ever under the current accountability system for a 600 scale DeSoto County School and are the #1 ranked K-8 school in the state (over 600 schools)
• Lewisburg Elementary School is the #3 rated traditional K-8 school in the state (over 600 schools)
• Hernando Middle School is the #1 traditional middle school in the state, Lewisburg Middle School is #2, DeSoto Central Middle School is #7, and Center Hill Middle School is #8.
• Hernando Middle School was #4 in 7th grade English, #10 in 8th grade English, #9 in 6th grade Math, #2 in 7th grade Math, and #1 in 8th grade Math proficiency in the state
• Lewisburg Middle School was #1 in 8th grade Science, #7 in 7th grade English, #6 in 6th grade Math, #1 in 7th grade Math, and #6 in 8th grade Math proficiency in the state.
• Center Hill Middle School was #4 in 8th grade Math proficiency in the state.
• Lewisburg High School is #4 in College/Career Readiness , #6 in Reading proficiency, and #5 in Math proficiency for traditional high schools.
• Hernando High School is #1 in Biology proficiency and #8 in Acceleration for the traditional high schools.
• Olive Branch High School is #7 in Biology I proficiency for traditional high schools.
“That is awesome,” said Board Chairperson Sheila Riley. “No wonder everyone in the state is jealous of DeSoto County.”
Superintendent Cory Uselton said he was pleased with the results and thanked the leadership team, administrators, teachers and school staff for their hard work.
“This was a great accomplishment,” Uselton said. ‘Our students and teachers and school staff worked very hard to overcome challenges over these last two years, and I am so glad they can see proof of their labor.”
