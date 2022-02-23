Three DeSoto County schools remain in contention to earn Mississippi’s basketball championship title.
The Horn Lake girls team as well as the boys teams from Olive Branch and Southaven will play in the third round of playoffs this weekend to advance to the semifinals and hopefully take a shot at bringing home a state championship.
The Horn Lake girls had a bye in the first round and went straight to the second, where they faced off at home against Starkville. The Eagles won 58-35 to move on to round three, where they will match up against Clinton in Horn Lake, Feb. 25. Clinton also had a bye in the first round and eliminated DeSoto Central, 66-54 to advance to the third round.
The Olive Branch boys had a bye in the first round and started in the second, where they played at home against Madison Central. The Conquistadors won 84-67 to advance to the third round. For their next game, Olive Branch will travel to Tupelo, Feb. 26. Tupelo also had a bye in the first round and is coming off a 79-74 victory that eliminated Horn Lake.
The Southaven boys had a bye in the first round and went straight to the second, where they nabbed a win against Starkville, 65-64. The Chargers will host Clinton for the third round, Feb. 26. Clinton also had a bye in the first round and is coming off a 48-45 win that eliminated Center Hill.
In a separate tournament is the Northpoint Christian girls team. They will host Middle Tennessee Christian School in the quarterfinals of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association 2022 Division II-A State Tournament, Feb. 25.
