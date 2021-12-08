A DeSoto County school bus and a FedEx truck were involved in a collision, Wednesday morning in Olive Branch.
Children were on the bus at the time of the accident but no injuries were reported, according to the Olive Branch Police Department.
The accident happened on Hacks Cross Road and Highway 78. The driver of the FedEx truck failed to yield while exiting Highway 78. The school bus then collided with the driver’s side of the truck.
