If you have ever visited the DeSoto County Administration Building, chances are you have had an encounter with Glen Davidson.
Davidson has been a fixture at the courthouse for over 50 years. He’s pretty hard to miss. He’s little, but he’s loud.
He’s always got a smile on his face, is always quick with a ‘hello,’ and has a kind word for everyone he sees.
“Hello, Mr. Glen,” one passerby said. “You doing okay?”
“I’m doing fine,” he replied.
“You ready for football season?” another asked.
Glen is the world’s biggest Ole Miss fan and can tell you all you need to know about the team.
Officially, Glen is responsible for picking up and delivering the mail inside the admin building. But unofficially, his biggest role may be as the county’s good will ambassador.
“Glen is an icon in DeSoto County,” said District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell. “He is like our official greeter. You just can’t have a bad day when Glen is around.”
The county threw Davidson a party to celebrate his 70th birthday on August 23. Friends and co-workers sang happy birthday and showered him with gifts and a birthday cake.
“It was really nice,” Davidson said.
Davidson was 16 years old when he was hired part-time by then Chancery Clerk Ham Ferguson to raise and lower the America flag at the county courthouse.
“I used to do that and cut the yards on top of that,” Davidson said. “Then I used to go to the Sheriff’s office and every attorney’s office around the square and delivered the mail. I don’t do that any more. Now the only thing I do is delivering the mail from the courthouse to here. I go to Misty’s office where they do the deeds and Vanessa’s office.”
Glen said he enjoys stopping by each office to say hello along the way - and to pick up on the latest news. He knows just about every county employee and where all the secrets are kept.
“What I really enjoy is just seeing the people talking to me,” Glen said. “This county has the best police and the best leaders.”
Glen is a particular favorite of Chancery Court Clerk Misty Heffner and County Administrator Vanessa Lynchard, who considers him to be one of her very best friends.
“I cherish Glen,” Lynchard said. “He is a remarkable person. He is a barrel of fun to talk to. And he is the real deal. He speaks like he means it. He’s one of those people you meet in your life who is so genuine. I don’t know of anybody who wouldn’t do anything for Glen. He wants good things for everyone.”
District 1 Supervisor Jessie Medlin, who has been a county elected official for 32 years, said he enjoys bumping into Glen at the admin building.
“I see him on the stairwell or in the hallway,” Medlin said. “He’s always real pleasant. He’s just a good all around fellow and I have enjoyed knowing him in the time that I have been over here.”
Medlin said Glen has seen a lot of history at the courthouse and even played a big role once in deciding a close election.
“Before I ran for office, Max Wallace and Bill Allen were running,” Medlin said. “They had a tie and the law said you had to draw a name. Ken Murphy, the county administrator, got Glen to draw the name.”
District 5 Supervisor Michael Lee said Glen has put a lot of miles on his shoes picking up the mail.
“I don’t think there is anyone in America with more miles on his feet than Glen Davidson,” Lee said.
Lee said his father had a barbershop on the corner of the courthouse square and he would see Glen at the shop getting his hair cut as far back as he can remember.
“Glen was working for the county then and I was probably nine or 10 years old,” Lee said.
Lee said he has a newspaper clipping from 1976 where Glen appears in a picture with Lee’s father after he won the beard growing contest.
“In 1976 the Lions Club had a beard growing contest,” Lee said. “My daddy won the contest. And on the same walkway that goes up to the courthouse today, they presented him with a trophy and an award. Do you know who is standing right there in the middle of it? Glen. You can’t beat him. He’s been here such a long time. He’s just a great man and we love him.”
District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner said Glen is the kind of person who has never met a stranger.
“Everybody loves Glen,” Gardner said. “He’s a legend. He’s been helpful to so many people over the years. He’s just a great guy. We hope he stays around for a long, long time to come.”
Glen said he still loves coming to work every day. He gets to the admin building most days at 8 a.m. and is one of the last to leave at 4:30. He said it’s the people he sees on a daily basis that make his job enjoyable.
“I like what I do,” Glen said. “I love the people and I enjoy being around them. It gets me going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.