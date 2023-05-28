For many children, having a superhero at their birthday party might sound like a longshot, but DeSoto County has its own superhero brightening the days of children across the county.
23-year-old Preston Wallace has made a business out of being a superhero, Spider Man to be exact. Wallace said he first got the idea for being a children’s entertainer when one of his friends saw a vision of him helping others.
“It was one of my friends’ visions for me to serve in some way,” Wallace said. “She knew that I had a bright personality, so she told me it would be a good idea for me to dress up and go to hospitals and help kids. So I got inspiration from her to start my business.”
Wallace officially started dressing up as Spider Man in 2022, and he visited Beale Street to promote his business and shoot some content photos. Soon after he decided to take his business to the next level, his sister passed away.
“The next thing I knew, my sister had passed,” Wallace said. “After that, I started getting a lot of bookings.”
Wallace said he prioritizes what each child wants to do at the events he attends.
“I entertain and interact with kids,” Wallace said. “If I’m at a birthday party, I ask the child what they want to do. Whether that may be playing video games, basketball, talk or whatever they want to do. Whatever it is they want to do, I do with them. I put myself in their shoes, and I’m their best friend for the time being.”
Spider Man has made an appearance at Lebonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis to bring some joy into patients’ rooms.
“I’ve had the privilege to go to Lebonheur to interact with patients there,” Wallace said. “I was able to hang out with a lot of the children there and help brighten their day while they were dealing with difficult times.”
Wallace said he would like to have a whole army of superheroes one day, and he has lined up a Spider Woman for future engagements.
“My goal is to have a whole allegiance of people dressed up in different costumes,” Wallace said. “I recently hired someone to play Spider Woman, and I have people to play Wonder Woman and Elsa, and I’m hoping to find people to play Captain America and Black Panther.”
When he sat down to decide which superhero he wanted to portray, Wallace said he thought of how much he had enjoyed Spider Man movies his whole life.
“I’ve been a fan of Spider Man since I was a child, and when I watch the movies, I get excited and motivated,” Wallace said. “So, I decided that was the character that I wanted to portray. When I’m in that costume, I try to portray that character the best I can.”
Wallace said he enjoys creating memories for the children he interacts with and for himself.
“Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces is what keeps me going,” Wallace said. “When people book me for their birthday party, that’s a memory that the children will always have, but it's also a memory that I’ll always have. I’m actually a photographer too, so when I do an event, I take pictures so I’m able to keep that memory.”
Wallace said dressing up as Spider Man has been a way for him to give back to his community.
“I’m able to look back and see that I did something good, and I meant something to these people,” Wallace said. “I didn’t think it would get this big, and I didn’t think I would get to this point so soon.”
