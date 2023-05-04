Mike Sobh and his sales team had barely finished setting up the showroom and arranging the office furniture when customers started coming in on Monday looking to buy a new Honda or to get their current vehicles serviced at the new dealership.
The dealership, which broke ground in December 2021 on Goodman Road in Southaven, is a first for Honda in the fast-growing Memphis suburbs of north Mississippi.
“This is the first Honda dealership in all of DeSoto County, “Sobh said. “All of them are up in Memphis.”
The new location is owned by Lou Sobh Group, a chain of car dealerships based out of Cumming, Georgia. The group of dealerships has been in business since 1967 and owns Honda and Kia dealerships in Cumming, a Honda dealership in Jacksonville, Florida, and a Kia dealership in Cerritos, California.
Sobh said Honda has had their eye on the DeSoto County and Southaven market for over 20 years. Their group beat out hundreds of other dealerships who applied for the territory rights and were among 12 finalists.
“It’s like Chick-fil-A,” Sobh said. “Everyone wants to invest in a Chick-fil-A. We had to earn it based on our track record. Nce they narrow it down to a final 12, then they invite you to Honda headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia to give an hour presentation about who you are, what you have accomplished, your retail sales, and your customer satisfaction. Then they narrow it down to three and you go to California and it is decided by a panel of 28 people. It is a race of the best of the best and it almost has to be unanimous. This is our third Honda point and Honda trusted us to be the dealer to represent them in DeSoto County.”
Sobh said Southaven is a great market and they are excited to be here. They have hired 11 service technicians, a full parts staff, sales, staff, finance manager and general manager and are ready to put customers in new cars.
“We have our dream team in place in our service department and our dream team in sales ready to go,” Sobh said.
The 30,000 square-foot, $20 million facility has 16 service bays including a state-of-the-art alignment machine and four express bays designed to get customer’s cars serviced quickly.
“We probably have already had 20 service customers in here already,” Sobh said.
The lot has 170 new cars in stock and 30 used vehicles.
“It has been truckload after truckload of new cars coming in,” Sobh said. “That’s a huge number for Honda. Most dealerships are lucky to have 30.”
Sobh said they sold four new cars on Monday and already had two more buyers by 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
“It has been great,” Sobh said. We don’t even have our website up or our inventory listed on line yet. “Everyone who has come in has said how grateful they are that we are here. They said they held off buying a new Toyota until we opened. So we are off to a good start. We are just so happy to be here.”
