Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Colonel Thomas Tuggle’s recent announcement that he is running for DeSoto County sheriff would make him only the second African-American to hold that office if elected.
The county’s first African-American sheriff was elected during Reconstruction following the end of the Civil War and had been a slave just eight years before that.
Jefferson J. Evans was elected sheriff on November 4, 1873 at age 29. He was one of only 12 African-American sheriffs elected statewide during Reconstruction, a time when the former Confederate states were occupied by federal troops who enforced voting rights of black residents.
DeSoto County Museum curator Robert Long said Evans was a pioneer who blazed a path for other persons of color to serve in law enforcement.
“His story is remarkable for all kinds of reasons,” Long said. “He served during a tumultuous time in history and was a very courageous man who was well ahead of his time.”
Evans was born into slavery in 1844 on the DeSoto County plantation of white landowner R.E. Doggett, Sr. According to U.S. Census records, Doggett owned 151 slaves, including Evans and his immediate family members. His father was a slave who was born to a slave mother and a white plantation owner in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. Evans is believed to have been named after his paternal grandfather. His mother was a slave born in Tennessee.
Long said Evans, unlike many former slaves, was an educated man who could both read and write.
“His paternal grandfather was a white plantation owner,” Long said. “So we can surmise by the fact that he was a carriage driver for the plantation as a youth all the way up to his adulthood that he had somewhat of a privileged status on the Doggett plantation in Eudora.”
He was described as being a congenial man of intelligence who was very capable and good at his job. He enjoyed the support of many prominent white community leaders including Thomas Simpson Tate, a local Republican and white abolitionist who was the founder of neighboring Tate County. Mississippi at that time was governed by the Republican Party during the Reconstruction Period,1865-1876, when former African-American slaves could vote for the first time.
Long said Evans was well liked by the community - both black and white.
“He was championed by Mr. Tate, who was involved in our local politics, who really believed in him,” Long said. “He easily won over his opponent, and because he had been educated he was able to step into that role.”
But as a man of color in the years immediately after the Civil War, Long said Evans had the difficult task of navigating the balance of power, which was shared by both white and black office holders, both Republican and Democrat.
The election of Rutherford B. Hayes as president in 1876 led to the withdrawal of federal troops from the southern states and saw the rise of the Ku Klux Klan and other terrorist organizations, including a local white militia unit called the DeSoto Blues, which targeted “scalawags,” or people who supported Reconstruction and were viewed as traitors to the South.
Long said Evans found himself the target of white supremacists who attempted to slander his name and cast aspersions on his abilities. Evans served just one term as sheriff.
“He served for a brief period when everyone had a chance to vote - both black and white - when things were on an equal playing field,” Long said. “But in 1876, federal troops were pulled out and it began 100 years of Jim Crow and the rise of Ku Klux Klan activities that discouraged people of color from having an opportunity to vote.”
Evans was listed in the U.S. Census of 1910 as being 66 years-old and married to his second wife, Susan, who was 37, and living in the Beat 5 Supervisory District of DeSoto County. It is unknown exactly when Evans died, but Long said he is believed to have lived until the age of 70, which would put his death at around 1913. He is believed to be buried in an unmarked grave at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Eudora, where he also served as the church’s former pastor.
Keith Hawkins of Hernando, who serves on the museum’s board and is the great-grandson of Evans, said he didn’t know much about his ancestor growing up, but is glad to see the renewed interest in the story.
“All I know is what I read,” Hawkins said. “But just to realize that my heritage goes all the way back to the 1800s to someone who was being productive in the county means a lot to the family.”
