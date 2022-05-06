The nine names on the DeSoto County Fallen Heroes Memorial in front of the historic courthouse in Hernando aren’t just names on a monument. They were real human beings who had dreams and goals just like everybody else. They had husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, sons and daughters.
But when it came time to put on their uniforms and badges, they never hesitated to put put their lives on the line each and every day to ensure the peace and security of the community.
“They died as they lived, defending the people of the state of Mississippi,” said Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Robert Chamberlin. “This memorial ensures their sacrifice will never be forgotten.”
Chamberlin, a former state senator and municipal court judge in Hernando, was the keynote speaker Friday at the DeSoto County Fallen Heroes Memorial Service. Police and firefighters from DeSoto Count,y along with family members representing each fallen officer, gathered to honor the memory of the officers lost in the line of duty.
The ceremony included the singing of the national anthem and Amazing Grace, an honor guard and gun salute, Taps, and a release of white doves as a symbol of peace, hope, freedom and letting go of a loved one.
Chamberlin paid tribute to the men and to their families who still mourn their loss. He reminded the public that not all super heroes wear capes.
“We interact with them in Clark Kent mode every day,” Chamberlin said. “They might be helping someone on the side of the road change a tire. Or, as old slices of Americana would have it, they might be helping to get a cat out of a tree for somebody in our community. You may encounter them pumping gas or out grabbing lunch. But they never know when they are going to have to rip that shirt off and show that big ’S’ on their chest. Only then do we truly get to see the heroes that they are.”
Chamberlin added that in real world though, sometimes Superman doesn’t always come home.
“I have no doubt that the families of those whose names are on this monument would give anything to have their name erased from this monument for one more game of catch, or one more barbecue in the backyard, one more bed time story,” Chamberlin said. “At the same time, those family members should be filled with pride today.”
Chamberlin said the media never shows all of the good things that police and firefighters do in the community on a regular basis, and chastised critics who attack law enforcement and leaders in cities across America who have led efforts to defund the police based on a few high-profile incidents that cast law enforcement in a negative light.
“My question to them is, how’s that worked out for you?” Chamberlin said. “It is easy to sit around and pick at things that don’t go right. But each and every day, those men and women stand ready to give their lives so that we can live ours.”
Chamberlin ended by asking the public to say thank you to police, fire, EMTs and other public safety workers for the job they do to make the community a safer and better place.
“Say thank you to the person who is going to be there when someone breaks into your house or tries to physically do violence to you,” Chamberlin said. “Say thank you to those who are going to pull your loved ones and even your pets out of a burning building. Say thank you to the people who go to a car that has been bent and mangled like you can’t even imagine and saw and cut to pull your loved ones out to save their lives. Remember that it is many times a thankless, thankless job.”
Scholarships were also given in the name of each of the nine fallen officers to local high school seniors who plan to pursue a career in public safety. The recipients were: Clayton McKee (Larry Cox Fallen Hero), Colin Rueschoff (Robert Dodson Fallen Hero), Elizabeth Green (William P. Harris Fallen Hero), Nashanti Proby (Roy Welch Key Fallen Hero), Ethan Bender (James W. Lance Jr. Fallen Hero), Matthew Dieckhaus (Paul Andre LeBlanc Jr. Fallen Hero), Jordan Love (Gregory Floyd Medlin Fallen Hero), Timothy Floyd (Larkin V. Pettit Fallen Hero), and Hannah Metzger (Bobby L. Wells Fallen Hero).
