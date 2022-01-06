DeSoto County crews spent the Wednesday preparing for winter weather that is expected this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for DeSoto County and the Mid-South that will go into effect starting at 3 am until 6 p.m. today. There is a chance of seeing a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
“DeSoto County is prepared for whatever the storm may bring,” said Michael Lee, president of the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors.
Wednesday DeSoto County Road crews prepped equipment and pretreated some bridges and overpasses with a salt/sand mixture.
DeSoto County has seven (7) trucks loaded with a salt/sand mixture and seven (7) tractors with blades ready to go. The equipment is staged at the Central Maintenance shop in Nesbit, along with the county’s maintenance shops in Walls, Eudora, and Olive Branch. Together, they will service troubled areas across the 660+ miles of roads in unincorporated DeSoto County.
“The treatment of bridges and overpasses is a priority because bridges typically freeze faster than roads,” said Supervisor Lee. "Once winter weather begins, Road Crews, County Supervisors, EMA, and Deputies will begin assessing conditions on the roads, bridges, and overpasses. Areas of concern will be treated and the public will be informed of dangerous areas to avoid.
MDOT is responsible for treating state roads and highways including; I-55 and I-78/22, Highways 51, 61, 305, 304, and 302(Goodman). Municipalities are responsible for treating their own roads and bridges.
“The public is asked to stay off the roads during the storm, if possible,” said Supervisor Jessie Medlin. “It is sometimes hard to see ice on the roads, especially during the night.”
Updates will be provided on the DeSoto County Emergency Services and DeSoto County Government Facebook pages.
