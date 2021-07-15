DeSoto County is making progress toward a 200 acre development off of Star Landing Road that will include several developments, including the National Guard armory.
Aside from the armory, the property will also include a community center, parks, walking trails, a RV park, baseball fields, tennis courts, and an equestrian trail.
District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell said the project has been in the works for several years.
“We’ve been working on this now for about nine years,” Caldwell said. “The community has already rallied behind it and we are excited.”
The National Guard Armory is the focal point of the project and will cost about $35 million. Caldwell said the funding is from both federal and state levels.
“The $30 million is federally funded,” Caldwell said. “The state is providing $5 million.”
Before building can begin, the federal government has to provide funding for design. Caldwell said that funding is expected later this year for the 18.5 acre armory.
“In October of 2021, funds will be released from the federal government to start the design of the building,” Caldwell said. “It takes about a year to do design on such a large development.”
The funds for building the armory are expected to be released in 2023, and the county hopes to have the development completed by 2025.
“In October of 2023, the construction funds will come in,” Caldwell said. “We expect everything to be completed by 2025.”
Due to the recent prices of building materials, Caldwell said there had been some delays, but that time has been used to focus on other issues such as infrastructure.
“To save some taxpayer money, we’ve delayed some things due to rising building costs,” Caldwell said. “We have been working on our infrastructure. It’s between Hernando and Southaven so we’ve had to determine who will provide utilities and things like that.”
Caldwell explained that because of the high traffic the area will see, the county is working on widening Star Landing Road, and they hope to see a new interchange there.
“We need that interchange because we’re going to have 350 National Guardsmen that will be here,” Caldwell said. “The county is widening Star Landing Road so it will better assist traffic that will be coming through that area, and the interchange would help even more.”
The new armory will combine three different local armories. Caldwell said the development will allow these armories to train together.
“This is going to be a very busy armory because they’re combining three,” Caldwell said. “The Hernando, Southaven, and Holly Springs armories will all be combined here. Bringing them together will be really good, and they will have the opportunity to cross train which is important.”
Caldwell said the new armory gives DeSoto County the opportunity to offer more support to local military families.
“I’m very excited for this armory because it is going to provide a place for the military families,” Caldwell said. “We just haven’t, as a community, been able to give as much support to the families as we would like to. Now we’re going to have this really great facility where they can enjoy everything together.”
Caldwell said the development as a whole will provide the community with more recreational opportunities as well.
“We need more greenspace, and we saw that during COVID,” Caldwell said. “We just don’t have enough walking trails and places for people to get out.”
The county is working with the Mississippi State University Extension Center to keep everything as natural as possible.
“We want to have as many indegenious trees and plants as we can, and our Extension service is helping us with all of that,” Caldwell said.
In the future, Caldwell said she would like to have county fairs and possibly even the MidSouth Fair at the proposed community center.
“We want to have some county fairs and the MidSouth Fair here,” Caldwell said. “We also have an agreement with the National Guard that we can use their facilities and they can display some of their equipment for the public to see at those events.”
Caldwell said the new armory and community center is a step forward for the community.
“This is the center point of DeSoto County,” Caldwell said. “I feel that this brings our community together. Our vision for this is to unite our county.”
