Parents who misrepresent their address to enroll their children in DeSoto County Schools but don’t actually live in the district can now be charged with a misdemeanor.
The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance imposing a $500 fine and or up to 180 days in jail for willfully filing false information to gain a benefit from the county.
The measure came after officials from DeSoto County Schools asked the board to put some teeth and penalties into the law as a way to deter out of district parents from registering their children in DeSoto County Schools. Parents and guardians of students living outside the county do not pay school taxes to DeSoto County and are costing the school district about $7 million.
County Attorney Tony Nowak told supervisors that the ordinance he prepared is broad and covers making false statements to any county entity and not just the school district.
“We had some concerns about separation of powers since the School Board is its own entity,” Nowak said. “So what I prepared was a generalized ordinance that would make it a misdemeanor for anyone to willingly put false information for any county department whether it is the tax assessor, tax collector, Chancery Court clerks, or what have you - for falsifying any statements, affidavits, applications or petitions for the purpose of misleading the county and gleaning benefits they are not entitled to. It will certainly cover the school.”
The Board had previously discussed imposing a $1,000 fine, but Nowak said $500 is typical for a misdemeanort.
Supervisor Mike Lee asked whether the ordinance allows school resource officers (SROs) to issue those citations and not just sheriff’s deputies. SROs are sworn law enforcement officers with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office who are detailed to the schools.
Nowak said the ordinance includes sheriff’s deputies, SROs, as well as any other person who wants to swear out a complaint.
“As far as the school is concerned, yes, anyone can swear out an affidavit,” Nowak said. “Of course with any affidavit, you have to put in sufficient proof of probable cause so the judge can issue a citation. Any criminal charge, whether it is by citation or affidavit, you are always going to have to have probable cause. That’s the bare minimum. So you just put in there that Joe Smith signed this document and said they are a resident, and we have reason to believe he lives in Little Rock. That’s going to be sufficient for you to charge.”
Lee also also asked whether the ordinance would cover making false statements regarding guardianship claims.
“I’ve actually talked with residents who are concerned about them going through (Chancery Clerk Misty Heffner) and getting guardianship,” Lee said. “This would take care of this as far as guardianship is concerned?”
Nowak said anyone making false statements to gain a benefit can potentially be prosecuted.
“The reason why it includes sheriff’s deputies as well as any other person is if someone came in and swore to an affidavit at the tax assessor’s office and they wanted a homestead exemption and they didn’t live in the county, the school is not going to be involved in that,” Nowak said. “So I needed to have an option for the county.”
Rob Chase, DeSoto County Schools chief operating officer, said he is satisfied the new ordinance gives schools the ability to start cracking down.
“I love the way it is written,” Chase said. “We met with three out of the five justice court judges who are perfectly happy with us writing citations.”
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Justin Smith said the ordinance will help foster better communication and information sharing between the sheriff’s office and the schools.
“I see this as more of a collaborative effort and more communication between SROs that may be receiving information and just helping each other,” Smith said. “I would think the school board is trying to make the lead on this.”
Superintendent Cory Uselton said in a statement that he is pleased there will now be a deterrent in place regarding the submission of fraudulent residency documentation.
“We want every taxpayer dollar to be spent educating the children of DeSoto County residents, and we appreciate the support of the Board of Supervisors,” Uselton said.
The law will take effect in 30 days on July 19.
How would this effect children who live part time with one parent living in desoto county and one parent out of county?
