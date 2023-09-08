Hugh Green was 23 years-old when Uncle Sam drafted him in 1969 to fight in the Vietnam War.
Green served in the 1st Air Cavalry Division and saw combat in the rice paddies in Vietnam from October 1969 to November 1970. He likes to say that he did his basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, AIT (Advanced Infantry Training) at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and his on-the-job training in Vietnam.
“I was in 11 Charlie,” Green said. “I spent about 11 months in the bush. Then I got transferred to division headquarters for about six months in a special security platoon.”
Green recently donated his old Army uniform, photos, and campaign medals to the DeSoto County Museum where he will represent all of the men and women from the area who served in Vietnam.
The museum held a dedication ceremony Friday attended by Green, friends, family, local officials, and area veterans to unveil the exhibit. Museum Curator Rob Long said the museum tries hard to honor every man and woman who has ever put on a uniform and make sure each war and armed conflict is represented.
Long said he can’t think of a better person to represent the men and women who fought in Vietnam than Hugh Green.
“We don’t have enough room to represent them all,” Long said. “But in spirit we do. Hugh Green is representing legions of Vietnam service men and woman who answered the call to fight during a time in our country when that was unpopular. And they did it with honor and bravery. They did it with courage. And oftentimes they returned to stone silence, sometimes insults when the plane touched down on the tarmac in some cities.”
Green’s service relics - which includes his National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, dog tags, and Air Cav pin - will join others in a wing in the museum honoring veterans from World War I, World War II, Korea, and Operation Enduring Freedom.
Long said DeSoto County is one of the most patriotic counties that he has ever seen in Mississippi.
“It is an honor to you all for keeping that torch of liberty lighted and aflame so it will burn brightly for the whole world to see,” Long said.
Green added that he is pleased with the display and is glad to see that his fellow Vietnam veterans are finally getting the respect they are due.
“I appreciate the recognition very much,” Green said. “They should have had it a long time ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.