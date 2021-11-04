Carriage rides around the Square. A tour of Hernando’s first cemetery. A 1939 Lionel train exhibit. And a chance to learn cursive writing from an old 1880s schoolmarm.
Those are just a few of the activities that will be taking place at the DeSoto County Museum as part of Hernando Dickens of a Christmas on Nov. 13.
“We have a full day of fun activities at the DeSoto County Museum,” said Curator Robert Long. “DeSoto County Museum has a very successful partnership with the City of Hernando on Dickens of a Christmas. (Hernando Community and Economic Development Director) Gia Matheny works really hard to put the city’s events and program together. And we have many things going on too at the museum that the public might not be aware of.”
Long said they will have guided tours of the museum all day, arts and crafts, hot cider, and a model railroad exhibit featuring a 1939 Lionel train set.
The museum will also have its popular carriage rides that will take visitors on a historic tour of the downtown Square.
“It’s an actual carriage ride,” Long said. “We are very excited about that. They were a huge success last year. I will be dressing up in a Dickens inspired costume and will give residents old and new alike a guided tour of the historic downtown area.”
Carriage rides will leave from the museum parking lot at 111 East Commerce Street starting at around 11:30 a.m.
“We will go from the museum and up Commerce and around the square and highlight some points of interest,” Long said. “We will show them the home of the old Cumberland Telephone Company operator. We will go past the 1910 Entrekin home. They owned the Ford dealership. We will go past the old Hernando Bank, which was established in 1890. We will show people where Leigh’s Drug Store used to be. They had a soda fountain. Dr. Emerson had his office above the drug store. Then we will proceed around the square where Fong Brothers Grocery used to be. They were Chinese immigrants. And we will talk about the courthouse, and the livery stable that was operated by the uncle of Nathan Bedford Forrest. So there is a lot to see. We literally had hundreds of people all day who got on the carriage.”
Long said carriage rides are first come, first served, and will require reservation to get on the list. To make a reservation call the DeSoto County Museum (662) 429-8852 or Long at (662) 863-7366.
“It is very, very important to get on our waiting list to be able to get on the carriage,” Long said. “People need to start arriving by 11:30 to get in line.”
Long is particularly excited this year about another special event they are hosting - an old-style school cursive writing class. The class will be taught by Lynn Lee, a retired school teacher and certified instructor who will be giving one-on-one lessons in cursive writing to youngsters.
“Mrs. Lee will dress up like an 1880s schoolmarm and recreate an old-fashioned schoolhouse,” Long said. “She will have a chalkboard set up and go around to each desk and spend time with every student to help them learn cursive.”
Long lamented that many schools around the country have stopped teaching cursive writing.
“Academia just decided that people need to punch a keyboard instead,” Long said. “But they have discovered that there is a cognitive benefit to being able to write in cursive. You retain more when you write things down in cursive. Not only that, you need to know how to write your name when you apply for a car loan or a home loan throughout your life.”
Long said the museum held a similar cursive writing lesson at the YMCA summer camp which turned out to be pretty popular with the youngsters.
“We make it fun for the kids,” Long said. “They get to be around a teacher who has taught school children and is that hands-on, warm and fuzzy teacher that many of us had back in the day. And I’ve got to tell you, I have had moms and grandmothers and dads come up to me and literally hug me and say thank you for doing this because their child can not read or write in cursive. This is a skill that old and young alike can take through their lifetime. So we are really excited about this.”
Reservations are required for the class. Last day to register will be Friday, Nov. 12 by noon. The class will start at 1 p.m. at the DeSoto County Museum and lasts about an hour.
“We had about a dozen people last time,” Long said. “This year we can double that - and more.”
And on Sunday, Nov. 14, the museum will be offering guided tours of historic Springhill Cemetery in conjunction with the Friends of Springhill Cemetery Association.
Springhill Cemetery was Hernando’s first cemetery and is one of the oldest in DeSoto County. Long said Springhill Cemetery is the final resting place of Hernando’s first mayor, William Satterfield; the county’s first sheriff, C.B. Payne; W.S. Slade, former editor of the DeSoto Times; and three African-Americans who were some of the first to be buried in an integrated cemetery.
“It will be a guided tour by lantern,” Long said. “There will be luminaries all throughout the cemetery.”
Long said the museum events will appeal to long-time locals as well as newcomers and out-of-owners who want to learn more about the area’s rich history.
“It’s a whole weekend of celebrating history,” Long said. “We are expecting beautiful fall weather. Dickens of a Christmas has proven to be a great draw that brings in thousands of people to our community. And for the museum, it shows that we are not just a place where there is old stuff. We give real hands-on learning.”
