Time may be running out for Southaven and other DeSoto County cities to get local legislation passed allowing them to extend or enact local tourism taxes.
Lawmakers have until Friday to introduce local bills, but according to Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite, the city’s one percent tax on restaurants is in danger of expiring because three local representatives who are anti-tax want it to go away for good.
Musselwhite pointed the finger at Rep. Steve Hopkins, R-Southaven, Rep. Dana Criswell, R-Olive Branch, and Rep. Dan Eubanks, R-Walls, who are members of the Mississippi Freedom Caucus, and have a record of voting against local bills from other communities.
“It is asinine for anyone to vote against a local or private bill that has no impact on their own citizens,” Musselwhite said. “Why would you go and vote ‘no’ on Brookhaven’s bill when the people of Brookhaven want it and their local delegate is for it?”
Musselwhite has made several trips to the state capitol in Jackson to meet with lawmakers to plead his case for extending the tax, but said the actions of those three representatives has caused a lot of bitterness toward DeSoto County.
“They have said to me directly numerous times that if a bill comes in front of us from DeSoto County, we are going to vote no,” Musselwhite said. “And they are going to vote no to retaliate against those three people.”
The tax passed in 2012 with over 70 percent of voters in favor. The tax was extended in 2014 but was allowed to expire in 2017 by those same anti-tax lawmakers. It was voted back in again in 2018 but is once again up for renewal, otherwise it will sunset.
Southaven stands to lose about $2.7 million which it has used to improve and expand its parks and ballfields at Snowden Grove which draws in tourists for events like the Dizzy Dean World Series.
Musselwhite said the tourism tax actually reduces the tax burden on the citizens of Southaven because most of it is paid by people from out of state who use the park, eat in local restaurants, and stay in local hotels.
“So why would you take that burden and put it 100 percent on your own taxpayers when you can have that reduced by people who travel here for tourism?” Musselwhite said.
Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer said his city stands to lose about $300,000 a year if the legislation isn’t renewed. The city charges $2 a night on hotel rooms.
Latimer said the money is used to help fund various groups and non-profit organizations that enhance the quality of life for residents in Horn Lake.
“We are able to help groups that really need it and do so much to help a lot of our citizens,” Latimer said. “For example, the House of Grace. Look at how much they do to help abused women.”
Olive Branch is looking to impose a one percent tax on hotel rooms which will be used to expand the city’s parks. That tax would raise about $400,000 to $600,000 a year.
Mayor Ken Adams said the city has thousands of children and youth playing sports like baseball, basketball, football and soccer and that the city is out of space to accommodate the growing numbers.
“We actually have on most nights three games going on our soccer fields,” Adams said. “They are playing lengthwise instead of widthwise because we simply don’t have enough space. Building parks is a very expensive item. If we can develop our parks, it will help develop our youth.”
Hopkins responded to Musselwhite’s criticism on Thursday telling Wake Up Memphis with Tim Van Horn on KWAM Radio that he ran for office to lower taxes, not to raise taxes on citizens.
“We’re looking at record high gas prices. Record high inflation. And we’ve got a mayor that wants to keep taxes high instead of giving relief to the taxpayers,” Hopkins said. “I’m just not that kind of politician. So he can just keep having his temper tantrum because this tax is going to sunset. It is going to give a one percent tax break to all the citizens who go to Southaven and eat, and especially the people of Southaven.”
Hopkins said he disagrees that Southaven will be harmed if the tax is allowed to sunset because it will mean more money being put back into the taxpayers’ pockets.
“So putting money back in the taxpayers’ pocket is being harmful to the community?” Hopkins said. “That doesn’t resonate with me. You have people who can’t even fill up a tank of gas. So I don’t see it the way he sees it. When he talks about Southaven, he’s talking about the administration of Southaven. When I say Southaven, I am talking about the people that I represent that I want to be able to help. And as a true conservative, I’m going to fight for their best interest and to give them the ability to spend their money the way they want to spend it.”
When reached for comment, Crisswell agreed with Hopkins that it is better to allow people to keep more of their money than give it to the government to spend.
“I am not elected to protect the local governments,” Criswell said. “I am elected to protect the people, and that’s what I think I am doing. It makes the mayors mad, but I can tell you that when I go door-to-door, that it doesn’t make the voters mad.
“When I ran for re-election, I asked that question. I specifically asked, do you want this? And their answer was hands down ‘no.’ They said ‘we want a park, but they have enough money. They need to find another way to do it.’ So that’s why I’m not afraid of the mayors being mad at me.”
Criswell said over $150 million a year comes out of the economy and out of people’s pockets to government in Mississippi through special local taxes like the one in Southaven. What’s more, he said those taxes have an expiration date voted on by the people but keep getting renewed by the legislature without a vote of the people.
Their answer is always ‘well, it’s just one percent,” Criswell said. “I don’t care about the amount. I can’t say, oh, it’s only a dollar to you. I truly believe in the Republican platform that if we reduce taxes, reduce the amount of money going to government, that it is good for the economy.
“It annoys me and aggravates me when we have Republicans using the exact same argument we hear from every Democrat who ever wanted to raise taxes. ‘Look at the good things I’m doing with your money.’ It is truly politicians scamming the people.
“With this issue, I have the ability to reduce the amount of money going to government, increase the amount that people keep in their pocket, and that’s what the people elected me to do.”
A call to Rep. Eubanks for comment was not returned.
Adams said he doesn’t believe it is right for a few representatives to take away the right of the citizens to vote on this matter.
“I absolutely trust the people of Olive Branch to vote on it,” Adams said. “We trust them to vote on medical cannabis and trust their judgement to elect officials. We can trust their vote on parks. It’s just unfair if it is held up just because of political ideology of a few people and the citizens not get their right to have a say.”
Adams said the members of his parks and recreation committee drafted a letter to Criswell, Hopkins and Eubanks explaining the need for the hotel tax in Olive Branch but never received a response.
“This wasn’t government asking,” Adams said. “It was citizens on the committee asking for them to let it go to a vote.”
Adams said the Olive Branch bill, while technically a tax, doesn’t impact anyone locally.
“Our bill does not have restaurants in it,” Adams said. “It just has hotels. I’ve been in DeSoto County since 1968 and I’ve never stayed in a hotel in DeSoto County. In fact, if my wife is mad at me, I will sleep on the couch because I am too cheap to go pay for a hotel room.”
Latimer added that if the tax isn’t renewed, it would hurt a lot of groups in Horn Lake that are doing good work to help the citizens.
“That $10,000 we give to help the band and numerous other groups will be gone,” Latimer said. “We can’t pull it from other items in the budget to make it up.”
Musselwhite said he’s not giving up and plans to fight until the end.
“It’s not over yet,” Musselwhite said. “But it’s not good. If anyone has a relationship with any of these three legislators, I would beg you to plead with them and ask them why they are hurting their city as much as they are. These monies that we need are crucial.”
To the mayor's of DeSoto County; QUIT! If anything, lower taxes. Too much taxation has caused a lot of the corruption we see in politics. Also, I work at a DeSoto county hotel and people from DeSoto county for some reason do stay in this hotel. And for the people that live elsewhere, you are aware they are paying higher $ for everything ( not good for the economy and more crime)and you want to make them pay even more to stay in DeSoto county. That means when I go stay elsewhere I will have to pay a higher amount for the hotel I stay at if greedy mayors have passed this in they're cities For God's sake get a grip. Your money us to death.
