A Southaven man was sentenced today to 17.5 years in prison for distribution of child sexual abuse materials.
According to court documents, Daniel Blake Coulston, 27 years old, used a minor to produce child sexual abuse material on his cell phone. Coulston admitted to sharing those images with numerous other persons through a social media application.
“We see far too many of these types of cases, and it is our hope that lengthy prison sentences will serve not only to remove guilty individuals from society, but will also act as a deterrent against heinous crimes of this nature,” stated U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner.
Coulston was arrested in October 2019 by DeSoto County Sheriff's Department and charged with molesting children under the age of 16 and manufacturing, possessing, and distributing child pornography.
Deputies and an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation after a tipster spotted the troubling images online. According to the investigation, at least two of the victims were between 8 and 14 years-old. Coulston was actively distributing the images and photographs that he created over many social media apps. The videos and pictures show Coulston molesting the children.
"Our underage citizens depend upon the adults of the community to protect them. Those who violate the innocence of our youth deteriorate the safety of our society's future. The FBI maintains a commitment to support our local and DOJ partners in aggressively investigating and preventing harm to minors," stated Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Parker S. King prosecuted the case.
