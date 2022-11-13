Michelle Eramo sat in her hospital bed in San Jose, California at Stanford University Health Center preparing to call her brothers to ask if they would test to determine if they would be matches for a bone marrow transplant she needed to combat her Atypical Aplastic Anemia.
Eramo’s condition, also known as Idiopathic Aplastic Anemia with Thrombocytopenia, had worn her body down over the last few years. Her brother and Hernando resident, David Simonton, said he got the call after her doctors informed her it was the only way.
“Michelle’s been really sick for the last couple of years,” Simonton said. “She’s had a number of treatments, but the doctors treated her for two years and she wasn’t getting any better. The doctors at Stanford told her that the only thing that would work was a bone marrow transplant. She contacted me and my two brothers to see if we would be willing to take a test to see if anyone was a match.”
Simonton said he and his brothers immediately said yes to the test, and it was a simple swab.
“Of course all three brothers said yes,” Simonton said. “It was only a few days until the tests showed up, and we swabbed ourselves and sent them back to California.”
Out of Eramo’s three brothers, each one was a match, but David came back as a 100% match.
“I had two other brothers test,” Eramo said. “They called and told me David was a 100% match. I was so shocked, so I hung up the phone and told them I would call him. He started to cry, and I started to cry. It was surreal.”
Eramo said she was hoping at least one of her brothers would be a match, but she never expected to find out that there was such a strong match.
“We had been praying that one of my brothers would be a match,” Eramo said. “I never really thought to pray for one of them to be 100% because I was just hoping one of them would be at least 50%. When we found out, it was great. He’s my baby brother, and he's 13 years younger than me. He’s just an all around good guy. He didn’t hesitate.”
The news of Simonton being a 100% match meant Eramo had hopefully finally found an end to her fight against Atypical Aplastic Anemia. Without the transplant, she said she couldn’t have gone on much longer.
“For me, this was my only option,” Eramo said. “It literally has saved my life. Without it, I couldn’t have gone on much longer getting blood and platelet transfusions. My body had just stopped working.”
After testing, Simonton looked to God for encouragement during the waiting period. He knew right away that he wanted to be the match, and he prayed that it would be him that was sent to California for the procedure.
“I believe in God and I believe that God was a part of this,” Simonton said. “When I knew that we had to test for it, I started to pray everyday that God would send me instead of my other two brothers. I prayed that everyday. Time went by, and finally one night, I was sitting at home and Michelle called me and told me I was a match. It didn’t really affect me as much as it did her. She was really emotional, but it didn’t phase me that much because I was expecting that answer.”
When Simonton found out he was a 100% match, he felt a sense of peace while also being shocked by the news that the match was so strong. Siblings usually match at around 50%, so the 100% match was rare.
“As far as being a match, the minimum they will take is a 50% match, and usually siblings are around that,” Simonton said. “My other two brothers were matched at 50%. And then she told me that I was a match at 100%. I knew it was going to be me, but I had no idea it would be at such a high percentage. That told me that God intervened. There was no doubt that it was going to be me. Everything I had prayed about was exactly what happened.”
Without hesitation, Simonton agreed to take part in the transplant. He said he knew that his prayers had been answered, and he wanted to help save his sister’s life.
“She asked me if I was sure I wanted to go through with it,” Simonton said. “Like I said, I believe in God, and I try to be as obedient as I can. When I told him to send me I meant that. I was afraid, but I knew I had to do it.”
Within a few weeks, Simonton was boarding a plane to San Jose, California to begin the process of the procedure. After finishing his tests and going through with the transplant, he returned home on November 7.
“We got everything started, and I had doctors and nurses calling me,” Simonton said. “They told me they needed me there by October 18. I told them no problem, and I went to my employer to let them know. My employer told me life with my family is more important than work here and to go help my sister. I flew out on the 18th to start all my labs to confirm everything. I just got home last night, the seventh.”
After harvesting the bone marrow from Simonton, Eramo received the new bone marrow the next day.
“I stayed out there and went through doctor's visits and blood tests up until the procedure on November 3,” Simonton said. “They gave it to her on November 4th.”
Simonton said the day his sister had her procedure, it was as if she was being reborn. Her blood type will now change to his, and she will have to have her immunizations again. Eramo will stay in the hospital until sometime in December, and she is expected to make a full recovery.
“I went out there and did everything humanly possible I could do for her,” Simonton said. “Hopefully she’ll make a full recovery. Today, she was having her last chemo treatment, and after that it's over. They just monitor her and make sure everything goes smoothly. A lot of the nurses were telling her ‘happy birthday’ the day of the surgery because it’s like being reborn. She has to have all of her immunizations again because she’s now got a new blood type and all of my stuff has taken over. She’ll be in the hospital until sometime in the first week of December.”
Eramo hopes that the story of her brother’s heroic act will encourage others to become donors.
“People always tell the bad stories,” Eramo said. “His back was a little sore, but he was fine. If people only knew that it wasn’t that bad, they could save so many lives. People with cancer or people like me that have no idea what caused my condition. I just want to let people know how life changing it could be to be in the registry. It’s just a mouth swab to be put in the registry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.