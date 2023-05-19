The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors is mailing a new flyer to all county residents with information about the redistricting process showing the newly established boundaries ,voting precincts, and who their Supervisor is.
The county is required by law every ten years to use new Census data to redraw its voting district lines to reflect population changes.
“We wanted to make sure residents are well-informed and empowered to participate actively in the upcoming elections,” said District 3 Supervisor Ray Denison.
Because of redistricting, some citizens may now find themselves in a new district or assigned to a new voting precinct.
“Our intention is for these flyers to help explain the redistricting process, and to let residents know who they can contact if they need assistance with county matters,” said District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner.
The County held a series of meetings, and hired a consultant to ensure the district boundaries were adjusted to maintain fair and effective representation. Each of the five districts in DeSoto County must be as equal in population as practicable.
“It’s no secret DeSoto County has grown a lot,” said District 1 Supervisor Jessie Medlin. “The Census showed us where people were moving, and where district lines had to be adjusted.”
The flyer also provides information that is important to non-voters.
“As a Supervisor, I serve all citizens in my district equally, whether they vote or not,” said District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell. “That’s why this flyer includes information on how to contact your Supervisor and their duties.”
The DeSoto County Circuit Clerk’s Office recently mailed new Voter Registration Cards. Citizens are encouraged to look at the map on the flyer, and their new Voter Registration Card closely.
“There were some major changes made to the boundaries of districts,” said District 5 Supervisor Michael Lee. “Even if you are new to a district, you can rest assured that all Supervisors remain committed to maintaining direct lines of communication and effective representation.”
The redistricting flyers are being mailed to all residential addresses in DeSoto County.
