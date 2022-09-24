61 year old Melinda Franklin discovered a passion late in life after an injury that was closely followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lake Cormorant native was trying to prevent her great grandson from falling on the stairs when they both suffered a fall. Her injuries caused her to put her career as a Registered Nurse on hold for months.
“I went up the stairs in February of 2020 to get my one year old great grandson,” Franklin said. “We both fell, and he wasn’t hurt. But, I broke my leg in three places. I had to have surgery, and I was in a wheelchair for eight months. I’m an RN, but I couldn’t work.”
While recovering from the accident, she started to learn how to sew. Her granddaughter then asked her if she would be willing to help make face masks for other nurses during the face mask shortage in 2020.
“The pandemic hit, and my granddaughter asked me if I would help her make facemasks, '' Franklin said. “That went crazy because there was a shortage of facemasks at the time, and we made about 1,400 facemasks all together. When the shortage died down, I had gotten so used to sewing that I just wanted to keep on sewing.”
Due to being out of work, Franklin decided to get crafty with Christmas gift ideas for her family that year through her newfound love for sewing.
“When Christmas came that year, I didn’t have a lot of money because I hadn’t gotten to work very much,” Franklin said. “I had a ton of fabric, though, so I made all of the babies in the family bibs and all of the grown ups got aprons.”
After her handmade Christmas gifts were a hit, Franklin said she prayed about her next step.
“People started telling me that I needed to start selling my stuff, and I never thought about selling,” Franklin said. “I had a little talk with God one day and I asked him if it was his way of getting my attention. I couldn’t understand why he gave me such a passion late in life. He told me that if I sew, he’ll sell, so I decided to start selling.”
Although Franklin loved sewing, she was surprised to have found such a love for the hobby so late in life. Her goal is to make products that are useful like aprons, baby bibs, potholders and more through her business, Melinda’s Sewing Crafts.
“I developed a passion for sewing,” Franklin said. “I felt lost not sewing, so that’s what I do now. I just sit and sew, and I like to make practical things that people can use. And, I try to keep my prices affordable so that the everyday person can afford them.”
Franklin said she found sanctuary in sewing because of its peacefulness, and her personality is able to shine through providing items that will help others.
“I like sewing because it's peaceful,” Franklin said. “Creating something is special to me. It’s almost like therapy to me. It’s fun and it’s fulfilling. I can take something that’s like a blank piece of paper and make it into something beautiful. I’m also a nurse, so I’m a helper. I like making something that’s going to help someone.”
Franklin has been attending the Hernando Farmers Market as a vendor since April of this year, and she said she loves everything the market has to offer.
“I love the farmers market experience,” Franklin said. “By nature, I’m an introverted homebody, but I love getting to meet people and getting to know them. I love the live music, meeting people who come through by booth, meeting other vendors that are all so helpful and friendly, the family atmosphere of the Market and the whole experience is like one big family reunion.”
In order to buy Franklin’s products, customers can visit her at the Hernando Farmers Market or visit her Facebook page, Melinda’s Sewing Crafts.
“I do most of my business through the Hernando Farmers Market, and I have people recommend different craft shows and places that they would like to see me go to,” Franklin said. “I also have a Facebook page that people can reach out to me through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.