The Desoto County Sheriff's Department announced that the Desoto County Adult Detention Facility has been recommended for reaccreditation from the American Corrections Association (ACA).
The facility underwent an extensive audit of its operations and will formally receive its three-year accreditation at the 152nd Congress of Corrections August 4 in New Orleans, LA.
“I would like to thank the entire Adult Detention Facility Team, especially the front line staff, for attaining accreditation from the American Correctional Association," said Facility Director Chad Wicker. “This agency will continue to utilize national best practices to assist in maintaining an environment for our staff and inmates that is safe and secure. Over the past two years, I have been humbled by the job our detention staff has done in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and staff shortages. Our county is well served with a great group of employees that come to work every day and perform at a high level."
ACA conducted an onsite two-day audit during the week of February 21. The audit included an in-depth assessment of the Desoto County Adult Detention Facility through staff interviews, a comprehensive facility tour, observation of staff performing their duties, and a review of vital files and records. As a result, Desoto County Adult Detention Facility received 100 percent compliance with mandatory standards and 99.04 percent with non-mandatory standards.
The Desoto County Adult Detention Facility first received accreditation in 2018 and remains one of four jails in the State of Mississippi to achieve accreditation.
ACA is the oldest association developed specifically for practitioners in the correctional ACA standards are considered the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems throughout the United States and are necessary to ensure that correctional facilities are operated professionally. They address services, programs, and operations essential to good correctional management, including administrative and fiscal controls, staff training and development, physical plant, safety and emergency procedures, sanitation, food service, and rules and discipline.
Standards reflect practical, up-to-date policies and procedures that safeguard staff and offenders' life, health, and safety.
