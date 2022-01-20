With over $4 billion in federal money up for grabs for infrastructure projects in Mississippi, DeSoto County and the municipalities have agreed to share the cost of hiring a lobbyist to help ensure the county gets its fair share.
The Board of County Supervisors and all of the local governments agreed to spend $75,000 - or $5,000 a month - to hire the Clearwater Group to represent them at the state capitol in Jackson over the next 15 months while the legislature is in session. The Clearwater Group is a consulting firm which specializes in federal, state, and local government relations.
Mississippi will be receiving about $4 billion from the $1.2 billion federal infrastructure package signed into law by President Joe Biden in November. It will be up to the legislature on how the money will be spent.
More than half of the population growth in Mississippi from 2010 to 2020 happened in one county - DeSoto. The county also contributes 10 to 12 percent of all sales tax in the state out of 82 counties.
Area lawmakers want to make sure that some of that money is directed to DeSoto County to address high-dollar projects such as widening I-55 south of Goodman Road all the way to Hernando, widening Highway 51, widening Highway 302 to Byhalia Road; expanding the Olive Branch airport, and improving broadband access in the county.
District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell said she sees having a lobbyist working for all of DeSoto County as a major plus.
“I wasn’t gung ho about a lobbyist,” Caldwell said. “But we have the potential to be able to get funding for a lot of needs in our county. We are so far from the capitol, there is no way we can be down there every week. So we need somebody there for us.”
District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner said these are unprecedented times in the Mississippi legislature with so much money being made available for infrastructure projects. The legislature already has received over $7 billion in funding requests.
“It’s kind of like grandma died and left a whole bunch of money and didn’t have a will,” Gardner said. ‘And we’re all down there saying ‘well, I was grandma’s favorite.’ So we need somebody down there letting them know the needs of DeSoto County and that we are very much the favorite.”
It’s not the first time the county has hired a lobbyist to help with funding. Caldwell said the county was able to get about $7 million through a lobbyist to use to raise the road bed on Holly Springs Road to help alleviate flooding. The project had a $40 million price tag.
“They got us a meeting with people that we needed to talk to to tell what our need was at the right time, because timing is everything,” Caldwell said.
Gardner added that there are so many different pots of money available that the lobbyist will be able to go after and let them know when they need to be in Jackson to meet with the right officials.
He said even if the county is only able to get a portion of the money they are asking for, it will be worth the cost of hiring a lobbyist.
“Let’s say we don’t get the $370 million to widen I-55 all the way down to Hernando, but if we got it to I-269 or if we got it to Star Landing, if we got a piece of that, I would call it a success out of this session. Or if we could convince others that hey, we are going to put $10 million of our ARPA money to solve our broadband issues, let’s match it. With $20 million we could really solve that problem with state money to match ARPA.”
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite commended the county board and the other cities for agreeing to come together to pay for a lobbyist.
“I challenge anybody to bring six governmental entities together and get them to agree on these things,” Musselwhite said at the Jan. 18 Board of Alderman meeting. “That was a big accomplishment. We need help. We need our share of the money in DeSoto County. This group has extensive political connections around the state. We made it clear with a unified voice from DeSoto County that these are what we think are the most important projects. Our lobbyist will have those priorities in hand every day and that’s what they will be working on.”
Musselwhite said the projects that DeSoto County is asking for money for are crucial and don’t benefit just Southaven.
“We feel like we have a right to ask,” Musselwhite said. “We have a credible ask for a large amount of this funding. We have some major projects here. Interstate 55 widening … should have been done 10 years ago. It is crucial we get funding for that.”
Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer said DeSoto County has some “politicking” to do in order to make sure the money flows up here.
“This is a new ball game with all of that infrastructure and ARPA money,” Latimer told the Horn Lake Board of Aldermen. “The old politicians used to say there were two states in Mississippi - Jackson south and up here. So I am concerned that we get what we are entitled to get, our fair share.”
Horn Lake - along with Southaven - is also hoping to get some of that money to connect Southaven and Horn Lake to the DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority (DCRUA) Johnson Creek pump station to help solve an ongoing dispute between Memphis and the Horn Lake Creek Interceptor Sewer District,
City Administrator Jim Robinson said although a lot of people frown on lobbyists, having the Clearwater Group on the ground walking the halls of the legislature is like having an extra staff person.
“It’s too long to drive down to Jackson,” Robinson said. “So they would be our staff person there every day sending messages back about what bills they (legislature) are looking at.”
Ward 4 Alderman Dave Young said he believes Horn Lake will absolutely get its money’s worth for its $10,500 share to hire the Clearwater Group.
“I can’t think of a negative thing,” Young said. “If I can vote twice, I will. I understand when you say the word lobbyist people go ‘ooooo.’ But if we want to play ball in the big boy world, we need somebody like this, if for nothing else because of the amount of available government funds and what direction we need to go.”
