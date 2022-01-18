DeSoto County enjoyed another record setting year of industrial recruitment in 2021, with the notable expansion of Voyant Beauty and the relocation of Edelbrock company headquarters from southern California to Olive Branch to name a few of the year’s highlights.
President and CEO of DeSoto County Economic Council Jim Flanagan told the Board of County Supervisors that growth in the distribution and warehousing sector is continuing despite COVID, and that the county is also seeing more manufacturing jobs come here as well.
In 2021, the county saw 1,568 new jobs, 14 new industries, 11 expansions, and $332 million in new capital investment. DeSoto County absorbed six million square feet of industrial space and added 10 million square feet of industrial space that is proposed or under construction.
“Growth is continuing,” Flanagan said. “Over the past three years we’ve had more industrial success than we’ve ever had.”
Among the biggest developments, Edelbrock announced in June that is was investing $14.4 million to relocate its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations from southern California to Olive Branch, which is expected to create 200 new jobs within three years. The company will also maintain its warehousing and distribution operations in Olive Branch, retaining 90 employees.
And in October, Voyant Beauty, which manufactures beauty and personal care products, announced a $13.7 million expansion at its Olive Branch facility that will retain 57 existing jobs and create 80 new jobs. The Olive Branch facility produces bar soap for its Hotel Cosmetics product line. The expansion will add a liquid compounding and filling line capabilities.
“They could have expanded to any other location in the midwest, but chose to expand in Olive Branch,” Flanagan said. “We not only retained the jobs that we have here, but will also be enjoying an expansion here.”
Chris Brown, former board chairman of DeSoto Economic Development council and current director of operations for North American Electric, said landing Edelbrock’s corporate headquarters was a tremendous gain for DeSoto County.
“We pulled one of the ‘big three’ as they are known in the automotive world from their home base in southern California into DeSoto County,” Brown said.
Edelbrock is an industry leader of high performance aftermarket engine products. The company manufactures components such as superchargers, intake manifolds, carburetors, electronic fuel injection systems, cylinder heads, crate engines, and valve train components.
Brown spent 30 years in the performance racing industry as vice president of operations at Competition Cams, which merged with Edelbrock in 2020. Comp Cams purchased the former Quebecorp building in Olive Branch in 2013 and built the distribution and manufacturing center that Edelbrock is now using.
“This is true manufacturing,” Brown said. “In the racing world, you can now purchase a racing engine that has no components made by General Motors or Ford. The entire engine is made in the aftermarket. And the Edelbrock Group is at the forefront of this technology. It’s just an amazing thing for DeSoto County.”
Flanagan said warehousing space is also still at a premium in DeSoto County despite the announcement that discount retailer Five Below will be closing its warehouse and distribution center located at 9105 Hacks Cross Road.
“They had notified us about a year ago,” Flanagan said. “They were down to about 30 or 40 employees. I don’t know if it is their business model, but they chose to consolidate somewhere else. But we will have an opportunity to market that space”
Flanagan said DeSoto County Economic Development Council has about 800,000 square feet of warehouse space to market. He said Crossroads Distribution Center is full and that they will have a new tenant in Metro Industrial Park soon.
“Right now, I don’t know of a large warehouse that is even available,” Flanagan said. “That’s good because activity is still real strong. A lot of it is e-commerce that has been acquiring a number of these warehouses and distribution companies. It is still about bringing product to market.”
Flanagan said he is especially encouraged by all of the manufacturing activity that is coming to DeSoto County which is helping to further diversity the local economy.
“We are winning manufacturing deals in the county,” Flanagan said. “In the past, we would have 65 percent warehousing and distribution in our prospect database and less manufacturing. Now, it is about even. Our prospect database has about 50 percent manufacturing and 50 percent distribution, which is good.”
