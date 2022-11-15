The man charged with a shooting spree in Memphis has been indicted on additional charges by a DeSoto County Grand Jury.
According to Southaven Police, a true bill was returned on Nov. 9 against Ezekiel Kelly on charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Kelly was previously arrested on 27 charges for the Sept. 7 shooting rampage that was live-streamed on Facebook and left three people dead and sent Memphis into a lockdown.
Police said Kelly crossed into Southaven and then carjacked a Dodge Challenger at the Raceway on Stateline Road before heading back to Memphis, where he was later chased down and arrested after crashing the vehicle in Whitehaven.
He remains in jail in Shelby County without bond and is set to appear in a Memphis court on Jan. 5, 2023.
