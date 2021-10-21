Mississippi had 346,219 people participate in a worldwide earthquake drill Oct. 21 at 10:21 a.m. to prepare for the possibility of a large-magnitude earthquake.
The “Great Shake-Out” is an annual event that had more than 30 million participants for the 2021 earthquake drill. Among Mississippi participants was First Regional Library in Hernando.
“It’s not very common in this area, so we don’t think about it, but we need to be mindful because it can happen,” said Annette Jones, Human Resources Manager at First Regional Library. “There have been times when we have had trembles in this area. I think bringing awareness is what it’s really all about.”
When the clock ticked over to 10:21 a.m., a recorded voice instructed library patrons how to best protect themselves in the event of an earthquake. People were told to drop to the floor, protect their head and neck with hands or take cover under something sturdy, and hold on to the shelter until the shaking stops.
Although Mississippi is rarely affected by earthquakes, DeSoto County and the rest of the northwest corner of the state is in a seismic risk zone three, the highest risk zone according to a publication by the U.S. Geological Survey.
“At FEMA, sometimes we mark our calendars and even schedule vacations around known disaster seasons,” said David Passey, Director of External Affairs for FEMA Region Nine, which encompasses western states more prone to earthquakes. “We cannot identify yet an earthquake season. We don’t know when a large-magnitude earthquake will turn our lives upside down.”
The biggest earthquake threat for Mississippians comes from the New Madrid Seismic Zone.
The most infamous New Madrid activity came in 1811 and 1812, when a series of high-magnitude earthquakes caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards for several hours and caved in the river banks as far south as Vicksburg, Mississippi, more than 300 miles from the epicenter of the quake.
The 1811-1812 earthquakes could be felt even at Mississippi’s gulf coast. Approximately 600,000 square kilometers of land experienced damage. Shaking strong enough to alarm the general population occurred over an area of 2.5 million square kilometers according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
While the New Madrid poses the greatest threat to Mississippians, earthquakes epicentered in the state are not unheard of. A 1931 quake in Charleston was felt as far away as portions of Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee, a 1955 quake rattled homes along the state’s coastline, and several earthquakes throughout the 1960s and ‘70s noticeably shook the northwest region of Mississippi.
Emergency management experts agree that the best thing to do when an earthquake strikes is to protect yourself as much as possible by dropping to the ground to prevent a fall, positioning yourself under a sturdy object to shield you from any falling objects, and holding on until the shaking subsides.
“Earthquakes arrive without notice and we know that you can’t just drive away when they hit like you might with other natural disasters,” Passey said.
Passey also recommended everyone to create a personal plan for natural disasters. Set an emergency point of contact, get to know your neighbors, minimize earthquake hazards in the home such as heavy objects displayed high on a wall, and safely store important documents.
“Practice drop, cover and hold on, plan for your family, protect yourself at home and prepare yourself financially,” he said. “These small steps to be earthquake-ready will make a big difference when the big one strikes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.