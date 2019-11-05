Election Results

Following are the updated results from the Nov. 5 general election of votes cast in DeSoto County. Here you will find figures for contested races only and in the race for governor, only the major candidate totals are included. 

Click here for detailed vote totals provided by DeSoto County government.  

Precincts reporting (of 41) 41 - unofficial final report

Governor

Jim Hood 13919

Tate Reeves 22480

Lt. Governor

Delbert Hosemann 24628

Jay Hughes 12087

Secretary of State

Johnny Dupree 12012

Michael Watson 24503

Attorney General

Jennifer Ray Collins 12330

Lynn Fitch 24326

State Treasurer

Addie Lee Green 11399

David McRae 24916

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

Rickey L. Cole 11733

Andy Gipson 24616

Commissioner of Insurance

Robert E. Amos 11425

Mike Chaney 24895

Transportation Commissioner

John Caldwell 25328

Joe T. “Joey” Grist 11100

State Senate District 2

Lee A. Jackson 4017

David Parker 6115

State Senate District 19

Dianne Black 3908

Kevin Blackwell 7126

House District 7

Steve Hopkins 3723

Theresa Gillespie Isom 1932

House District 28

Jerry Darnell 6861

Matt Williams 1194

House District 40

Ashley Henley 1536

Hester Jackson McCray 1549

County Coroner

Lora Oxner Eytchison 7443

William Joshua Pounders 25395

County Supervisor District 2

Mark Gardner 6001

James E. Woodard 3003

County Supervisor District 3

Ray Denison 2753

Bacardi M. Harris 1796

Justice Court Judge District 2

Willie Obadiah Lyons 2968

Larry Vaughn 5989

Registered voters: 110,323

Ballots cast total: 37,267, 33.78%

Total absentee ballots cast: 1,047

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.