Following are the updated results from the Nov. 5 general election of votes cast in DeSoto County. Here you will find figures for contested races only and in the race for governor, only the major candidate totals are included.
Click here for detailed vote totals provided by DeSoto County government.
Precincts reporting (of 41) 41 - unofficial final report
Governor
Jim Hood 13919
Tate Reeves 22480
Lt. Governor
Delbert Hosemann 24628
Jay Hughes 12087
Secretary of State
Johnny Dupree 12012
Michael Watson 24503
Attorney General
Jennifer Ray Collins 12330
Lynn Fitch 24326
State Treasurer
Addie Lee Green 11399
David McRae 24916
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
Rickey L. Cole 11733
Andy Gipson 24616
Commissioner of Insurance
Robert E. Amos 11425
Mike Chaney 24895
Transportation Commissioner
John Caldwell 25328
Joe T. “Joey” Grist 11100
State Senate District 2
Lee A. Jackson 4017
David Parker 6115
State Senate District 19
Dianne Black 3908
Kevin Blackwell 7126
House District 7
Steve Hopkins 3723
Theresa Gillespie Isom 1932
House District 28
Jerry Darnell 6861
Matt Williams 1194
House District 40
Ashley Henley 1536
Hester Jackson McCray 1549
County Coroner
Lora Oxner Eytchison 7443
William Joshua Pounders 25395
County Supervisor District 2
Mark Gardner 6001
James E. Woodard 3003
County Supervisor District 3
Ray Denison 2753
Bacardi M. Harris 1796
Justice Court Judge District 2
Willie Obadiah Lyons 2968
Larry Vaughn 5989
Registered voters: 110,323
Ballots cast total: 37,267, 33.78%
Total absentee ballots cast: 1,047
