DeSoto County is gearing up for multiple firework displays throughout the county to celebrate Independence Day.
Derrill Argo, Jr., owner of Argo Entertainment has been organizing fireworks shows for twelve years. This year, his team is in charge of Horn Lake, Southaven and Olive Branch. Olive Branch’s show is scheduled for July 1 at Olive Branch City Park; Horn Lake will be July 2 at Latimer Lakes Park and Southaven will be on July 4 at Snowden Grove. Hernando will also have a fireworks display, separate from Argo Entertainment’s shows on July 4.
“After doing this for twelve years, it’s like a well oiled machine,” Argo said. “We have some great sponsors that we get to work with like Homer Skelton, and it’s gotten bigger and bigger over the years in each city.”
Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer said this year, Horn Lake received more money for fireworks than they ever have in the past.
“Our aldermen voted on the normal $15,000 that we usually delegate to fireworks,” Latimer said. “But, we had a gentlemen donate an extra $10,000 to cover even more fireworks, so it’s going to be big this year. We expect to have a show that lasts at least 25 minutes.”
The Horn Lake firework display will take place on July 2. Latimer said the event always draws citizens to Latimer Lakes Park to enjoy the show.
“We start at about 4 o’clock,” Latimer said. “There will be food trucks and games and things like that for people to do while they’re waiting on the show. We’re planning on starting the show at about 9 o’clock once it gets dark. We always have so many people come out and we’re hoping to attract even more people this year.”
Argo said the fireworks shows have increased popularity over the last several years.
“We have a lot of stuff for the whole family even before the fireworks start,” Argo said. “We’ve seen a consistent increase in the amount of people that come out to all of them.”
Olive Branch’s firework show will take place on Friday, June 1. Mayor Ken Adams said Olive Branch’s firework display is one of the biggest events of the year.
“The independence day display is one of the largest events in our city every year,” Adams said. “It’s the most heavily attended event right behind our Christmas parade.”
Adams said the fireworks show adds to community engagement in Olive Branch.
“These are the kinds of events that make our community so strong even with a population of 47,000 people,” Adams said. “It really allows everyone to spend time with each other and enjoy the holiday.”
Latimer said he is excited for people to experience the fireworks shows all across the county this weekend.
“It’s great because they’re spread out on different days so that people can go to multiple ones if they want to,” Latimer said. “It’s a time to celebrate the birth of our great country and have fun.”
