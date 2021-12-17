William Stewart and Tanner Gillis will soon be a part of their third football program together as teammates after signing with the University of Memphis on December 15.
Stewart and Gillis met in the sixth grade at Lewisburg Middle School. They soon became more familiar with each other in the 8th grade when Stewart snapped and Gillis kicked and punted. Gillis said from the time they started attending high school practices, they knew they wanted to go far in athletics.
“We went to high school practices in 8th grade,” Gillis said. “We always said we were gonna make it, so it's really awesome to see that happening.”
Throughout their high school years, the duo continued to play all four years on the varsity team. Stewart said it was a no-brainer for them to continue playing football together at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
“He [Gillis] got offered first,” Stewart said. “And then, I got offered and it was really cool to know that we were going to play together again.”
During their time at Northwest, Stewart and Gillis won two MACCC Conference Championships in 2020 and 2021 and one NJCAA National Championship in 2020. Stewart said the experience of winning a state championship and a national championship did not come without some hardships. COVID-19 affected the season, and games were almost never guaranteed to happen.
“It was a weird year,” Stewart said. “We were adjusting to masks and wearing them in the weight room and all of that. It was also a shortened season because Mississippi was the only state that didn’t move their season to the spring. We never actually thought we were going to play a game until we kicked off.”
Although it was a difficult season, the Rangers had a 5-0 record and were prepared to play for the MACCC Conference Championship when they were informed the game would double as the national championship.
“That morning, at around 9, they decided that they needed a national champion,” Stewart said. “They said our state championship game was also going to be the national championship.”
The winning season allowed Stewart and Gillis to experience the most success they ever saw throughout their football careers. Gillis said in their high school days, they were not as familiar with winning.
“We came from a school that’s not really praised for football,” Gillis said. “For them to name that game the national championship and for us to win was really cool.”
Stewart and Gillis’ second season at Northwest was also monumental, winning the 2021 MACCC Conference Championship. The pair was upset that the team fell short of the national championship, but he also had a big decision to make regarding the extra year of eligibility that COVID-19 granted them.
“To come up short this year was really tough,” Gillis said. “We only had two days after we lost that game to decide if we wanted to stay another year or leave. I didn’t have any offers, but I decided on the bus ride home from the game that I was going to leave.”
Stewart had already gotten an offer to attend the University of Memphis and play football. He said it was difficult to accept that his and Gillis’ time as teammates and roommates was soon coming to an end.
“We were upset,” Stewart said. “We played so long together and lived together and it was all about to be over.”
Gillis soon received the news that an offer with another player at Memphis fell through, and he might have the opportunity to play with Stewart again.
“The guy Memphis had offered decided to go to Southern Miss instead,” Gillis said. “They brought me up there for a visit and then I got an offer.”
Stewart and Gillis were both extremely excited to both accept offers to Memphis. Aside from just being teammates, the two are also very close friends.
“It’s gonna be fun,” Gillis said. “I’ve never had anyone else snap to me in a game, and me and Stu have a really strong bond. He’s always been a faithful friend to me on and off the field.”
Stewart also shared his joy about the decision for them both to sign with the University of Memphis.
“Just to have them looking at both of us and then us both get offers, it was a gift from God.”
