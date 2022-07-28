Mississippi Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District Brandon Presley held a press conference at the DeSoto County Courthouse to announce a one time $80 rebate to Entergy customers.
Commissioner Presley said the rebate will be issued to all Mississippi Entergy customers either in check form or as a credit towards their September bill.
“We’re here in DeSoto County to announce the availability come Monday of each customer of Entergy Mississippi to receive an $80 check in the mail if they go onto Entergy’s website and make sure that they register,” Presley said. “That window will be open from August 1 to the 17. After the 17th, if no one has signed up for their check for that account, they will receive an $80 bill credit on the September billing cycle.”
Presley said the rebate will hopefully help Mississippians counteract some of the financial effects of the current economy.
“We wanted to make sure that we gave Mississippians the chance to receive an actual check in the mail,” Presley said. “I know right now with rising gas prices and inflation going crazy, many people can use that $80 cash rather than a field credit.”
The money being issued in the form of $80 rebates came from a recent settlement between the Public Service Commission and Entergy Mississippi.
“This is part of the Public Service Commission’s over $300 million settlement that we made last month with Entergy related to their overprofiting in their nuclear power plants in Mississippi,” Presley said.
Presley said he hopes to see all customers receive a check for the rebate, but either way, they will still benefit from the credit.
“We hope that everyone will go online and sign up for their check,” Presley said. “If they don’t, it will come off of their power bill in the month of September which happens to be the billing cycle that’s one of the hottest of the year.”
Presley’s name has been circulating in talks of the next governor’s race, but Presley said he is focused on his current position as Public Service Commissioner.
“I’m concentrating right now on getting this $300 million back to people,” Presley said. “I’ve seen so many politicians get into one job and become useless because they’re looking at another. We’ll see what comes about in the election year, but I’m focused on the job at hand.”
