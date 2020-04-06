DeSoto County officials learned Monday, April 6, that one of its employees in the County Administration Building in Hernando had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Information from DeSoto County Government said the unidentified employee last worked in the building on Wednesday, April 1. The employee has not been hospitalized and remains at home and away from others until recovery.
The affected employee does not generally work with the public and those fellow workers the employee has been in direct contact with have been told of the positive test.
To respond to the discovery of a positive test, the County Administration Building will be closed to the public on Tuesday, April 7 and will remain closed through April 19. Outside crews will come in on April 7 to sanitize the entire building.
Only essential employees will be allowed inside the building on Wednesday, April 8 at 8 a.m. They will have their temperature checked and will be given masks on entry into the building.
Essential county business will continue during the period with modifications.
For instance, through April 19, residents applying for homestead exemptions can go to the administration building and call a phone number posted on the door to be assisted.
Vehicle registration renewals can be completed by mail or online at desotocountyms.gov. There are also drop boxes at the Olive Branch office, located at 6597 B.J. Chain Drive. Another office is located in Southaven at 8525 Highway 51 North.
New vehicle registration customers can go to the Southaven or Olive Branch location, but once there, must call a number on the door for assistance.
County officials plan to continue the Mississippi State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidance and take precautions to prevent the virus' spread.
A statement from the Board of Supervisors expressed that the health and safety of everyone remains a priority.
"It is vital that everyone follow the Governor’s Shelter-In-Place Executive order," the statement read. "By sheltering-in-place, we are all doing our part to flatten the curve which will give doctors, nurses, and the sick every fighting chance. It is together we show our resilience and do what is needed to protect our family, friends, and our community."