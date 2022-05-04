Teachers and staff at all 44 schools in DeSoto County received a special thank you this week from DeSoto County Dream Center for Teach Appreciation Week.
Over 40 Dream Center volunteers spent Wednesday putting together care bags which included a $50 Target or Walmart gift certificate along with a devotional book.
Community Relations Coordinator Terri Sparkman said the Dream Center gave out nearly 4,000 gift cards and books.
“We are just excited to be able to bless all of the staff in our schools,” Sparkman said. “It’s just a little bit of encouragement for not only our teachers, but all of the staff, cafeteria workers, maintenance workers, and assistants for all they are having to deal with.”
Sparkman said the gift bags were made possible through a $300,000 anonymous donation.
“We partnered with Book-a-Million and Target to get most of the supplies we needed,” Sparkman said. “Most of them will be getting a copy of Rick Warren’s “A Purpose Driven Life,” but we have dozens of other similar books too.”
Sparkman said they work closely with the schools and are grateful to be able to do something to give back to the schools to say thank you after a stressful year due to COVID.
DeSoto County Dream Center is a non-profit ministry that provides families in DeSoto County with education, healthcare, food and clothing assistance.
Teacher Appreciation Week is held every May as a celebration one of the world’s most important professions.
“Education is a big part of the Dream Center,” Sparkman said. “We try and love on them whenever we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.