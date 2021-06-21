The county-wide COVID-19 emergency proclamation will remain in place for at least another month.
The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to extend the proclamation at its June 12 meeting.
According to DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis, there are 120 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of Monday, which is 142 less than last month. Seven-day trends are 127 cases per week, which is down from 179 last week. The 14-day trend is 133, which is almost 200 less cases than the last two weeks.
Davis mentioned that while getting the vaccine may not stop someone from catching the virus, a person who has been vaccinated will most likely have a less severe case.
Even though the state is lifting mandates, Davis said it’s still a good idea to take precautions.
“The problem is, you can be vaccinated and have COVID and be contagious and spread it,” said Davis. “But you’re not going to know you have it because you’re not going to have any symptoms and you can spread it to someone who isn’t vaccinated.”
In other business:
• The Board of Supervisors continued its discussion about sharing the costs for new aerial images. DeSoto County Director of Information Technology John Mitchell has been doing research to find the county a provider for GIS aerial imagery.
He said they are looking at a subscription type of service right now. The service will take aerial photographs twice a year of the county’s populated areas for $15,000 per year. Everyone in DeSoto County will have access to the aerial photos.
“So much gets built in a year, not just commercial, but 1500-1600 new houses in a year,” said District Two Supervisor and Board Chairman Mark Gardner. “If it’s not every year then there's thousands of structures not showing.”
There is also the option to get the same service for unincorporated areas of the county for an additional $22,650. There are approximately 345 square miles of unincorporated land and 151 square miles of incorporated land in DeSoto County.
• The board also floated the idea of adding speed bumps and driver feedback signs that show current speed to make residential areas safer. The board leaned towards the driver feedback signs, citing cost, safety concerns and a general dislike for speed bumps as their reasoning.
“In my experience, these flashing speed limit signs help,” said District Three Supervisor Ray Denison. “I am not an advocate of speed bumps. I hate them. But people are reaching out to us and we need to at least attempt to solve this problem.”
Several members of the board mentioned that this should be a temporary solution because people may start to ignore the signs after enough time. The driver feedback signs are portable and cost approximately $2,000 each.
