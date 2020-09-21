All 22 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at the DeSoto County Detention Center have recovered and are back in the general population of the jail.
The outbreak at DCDC began earlier this month when 11 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. They were all part of a group allowed to leave the jail for work. Masks were not distributed to inmates until after the initial outbreak was discovered.
The Mississippi State Department of Health then conducted mass testing at the facility on Sept. 11. Of the inmates in the jail, 265 opted to be tested by MSDH, while 108 chose not to be tested. The testing found 11 additional positive cases among inmates, six of which were already quarantined because they had developed symptoms.
36 staff members were also tested, with no positive cases among them. No inmates were hospitalized or developed any serious symptoms.
A DeSoto County Detention Center spokesperson released the following statement on the jail’s response to the outbreak:
“The DCSD is pleased with the low number of positive cases. Our staff has done an outstanding job keeping the jail sanitized and clean. Despite the risk, staff members have come to work every day during the pandemic. We are grateful for them and their unwavering dedication.”
