DeSoto County Deputy Austin Eldridge is in recovery after being critically injured while helping a stranded motorist change a tire in February.
Eldridge had his left leg amputated above the knee, suffered severe injuries to his right leg, his spleen was removed, and he had “quite a bit” of bones broken in the accident.
“There’s been good days and bad days,” Eldridge said at a press conference at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon, “but I’m very thankful to be where I’m at.”
Eldridge is hoping to get back to work as soon as possible, but he is too early in his recovery to know a date yet. He said he would get back to his job tomorrow if he could.
“There’s no way to really expect this to happen to you,” he said. “I never would have thought that at 27 years old, I’d be missing a leg and struggling to get through day-to-day tasks.”
Despite his injuries and the long journey to recovery ahead of him, the deputy was all smiles at Thursday’s press conference. He attributes his positive attitude throughout the last few months following the life-changing event to God, his wife Ashley Eldridge, and the support he’s received from his community.
“I cannot say enough words to say how much I’m thankful for living in DeSoto County, Mississippi…” he said. “Everybody has been so supportive. It literally had me in tears in the hospital when I was scrolling through Facebook and seeing the support that we were being given.”
Eldridge and his wife are expecting their first child next month. The deputy said his wife and child are his motivation to get back to work. He also mentioned his love for the job as another motivating factor.
“I love this job,” he said. “I love this department. I was doing what I loved when I got hurt and I want to get back to doing it. I can’t wait.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.