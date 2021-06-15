Southaven will have a new promoter to assist them with booking events and concerts at the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Park.
The Board of Alderman voted to enter into an agreement with the DeSoto County Convention and Visitors Bureau for the joint promotion of concert events at the venue.
The city previously had a three year contract with Live Entertainment’s Mississippi-Louisiana office to book events at the 11,000 seat outdoor concert venue, but that agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2020 and left the city scrambling to find a replacement.
Live Nation is one of the world's leading live entertainment companies booking 40,000 live concert shows and 100 plus festivals at venues across the county.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said with many entertainment companies having to restructure due to the financial impact of COVID-19 and the uncertainty of the future of outdoor events, the city was left in a strange situation.
“The good news is, that concerts are coming back,” Musselwhite said. “They are coming back strong. The bad news is, it put us in a tough situation with the timing of our contract with Live Nation expiring and not knowing who would be producing concerts in the future.”
Musselwhite said the city considered looking for another private company to produce concert events, but instead felt it would be better to have the CVB, which already has experience booking concerts and events at The Landers Center, jointly promote shows for the city.
“In the past, we have had agreements with these private companies, but we’ve never had anyone actually representing the city in our dealings with getting concerts and the financial end of the concerts,” Musselwhite said. “So we started floating the idea of actually hiring someone who is on our team who represents us and helps us get the best financial deal for our taxpayers, but also helps us bring bigger and better acts to our facility.”
Under the terms of the new agreement, the city will pay the CVB $100,000 per year to book at least eight concert events at the BankPlus Amphitheater and one concert event on either Friday or Saturday night at the city’s Springfest or Fallfest events.
Todd Mastry, executive director of The Landers Center, will work with the city to provide quality entertainment events.
Mastry and the CVB will also be responsible for assisting with ticketing, set-up, catering, security, concessions, promotions, security, and parking.
All proposed events must be submitted to the city for approval. The city and Mastry will determine the revenue splits with co-promoters from ticket sales, facility fees, parking, promoter bumps, food and beverage concessions, and merchandise sales. The city will receive all naming rights and advertising fees, sponsorship fees, vendor exclusivity fees, and premium box fees from any event at the amphitheater.
Musselwhite said Mastry already has extensive experience attracting, booking, and promoting numerous in-demand entertainment acts at the Landers Center.
“We believe we have a sound agreement with the DeSoto County Convention and Visitors Bureau to where Todd Mastry will also use his services to book events at our amphitheater,” Musselwhite said.
The agreement will take effect on July 1 and expire on December 31, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.