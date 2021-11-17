DeSoto County could likely tap into money for transportation and other infrastructure projects now that the federal lnfrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has been signed into law.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 billion infrastructure package into law earlier this week, marking the largest investment in the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges in decades.
The measure includes $550 billion in new investments for transportation, water, power and energy, environmental remediation, public lands, and expanded broadband. The bulk of the funding - $284 billion - will be used to modernize and upgrade highways and roads along with $40 billion set aside to repair and replace bridges. The White House stated that 173,000 miles of highways and roads, and 45,000 bridges are in poor condition.
The bill also directs $65 billion for broadband infrastructure so that Americans have access to high speed, reliable Internet. Another $55 billion will go toward water and wastewater infrastructure.
National Association of Counties (NACo) officials praised the passage of the infrastructure bill and the increased funding that will be available to fix roads and bridges, noting that counties play a major role in America’s transportation and infrastructure network.
According to NACo, counties own and operate 44 percent of public roads and 38 percent of bridges - more than any other level of government. Counties also directly support 78 percent of public transit systems and 34 percent of airports. Each year, counties invest $134 billion in the construction of infrastructure and the maintenance and operation of local water systems.
Counties will be able to access those funds by meeting certain eligibility criteria for formula funds; receiving sub allocations from state governments; and by applying to the US Department of Transportation or a state department of transportation for competitive grant opportunities.
County Administrator Vanessa Lynchard told the Board of Supervisors that she read through the executive summary of the bill that was put out by NACo and that there may be money available in the bill that the county can utilize to fund some of its own pressing transportation projects.
“Most of the money they are handing out is going to existing programs that are already there,” Lynchard said. “But the big thing I wanted to make sure you knew is there has been some infrastructure opportunities between the state and the federal government. Those might be some opportunities for us. The infrastructure part is $550 billion for transportation. It’s a lot more for other programs.”
Lynchard said $100 billion will be made available for competitive resources for local governments.
“What that winds up being, we’ll have to take a look and see,” Lynchard said. “Whether that money goes through a legislative action for allocation, I feel like part of it will go through MDOT and through existing programs. I know part of it will go to the MPO (Metropolitan Planning Organization) and TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) grants.”
District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell said NACo has been a great asset for the county and thanked Lynchard for the information.
“That’s why we need to be involved in NACo,” Caldwell said. “As you read through some of what that covers, part of that is because of the lobbying that counties have done. Some of those are regional, but those are people who get in there and are involved.”
