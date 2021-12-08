DeSoto County stands to receive nearly $2 million as their share in a lawsuit settlement against a group of opioid manufacturers.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office notified the county and cities who stand to benefit this week about how much their portion will be if they sign off on the agreement.
The state as a whole stands to get $200 million under the proposed settlement terms with manufacturers Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson and Johnson.
The money is part of a landmark $26 billion multi-state national opioid settlement between the four companies and attorneys representing state and local governments.
No city in DeSoto County was a party to the litigation, however in order to maximize the amount of the settlement, the Attorney General and defendants are seeking participation from all Mississippi counties and municipalities with a population over 10,000 because all cities and counties have incurred direct and indirect costs associated with the opioid crisis.
DeSoto County will receive $686,647 over nine years; Southaven $476,007; Olive Branch $333,693; Horn Lake $199,419; and Hernando $135,251. The payments will be spread out over 18 years.
For Southaven, that equates to about $26,444 a year over 18 years.
“It will be placed into the general fund and used for all general fund expenses,” said Mayor Darren Musselwhite, whose board of aldermen authorized him to sign a memorandum of understanding to accept the settlement.
Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer said he will gladly take the settlement money.
“Thank goodness the county signed up for it and each city will get a piece of it,” Latimer said. “We stand to get close to $200,000. Every bit helps.”
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams added that all cities, just like many families across the state, have suffered as a result of the opioid crisis.
“It has harmed families and required services of first responders to assist those with medical issues and abuse issues due to opioids,” Adams said. “We will use this funding to strengthen our city and help provide resources to our outstanding first responders.”
Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson said he would like to see Hernando use its money to ban together with the other cities to provide more money for mental health services to people who have been impacted by the opioid crisis.
Johnson has had direct experience with the opioid crisis working for a company that counsels people with opioid addiction.
“We don’t want to take that money and just spend it,” Johnson said. “I would like to see us do things that can help curtail the opioid situation in the future. Even though the lawsuit is over, the crisis is still going on full force.”
Johnson pointed out that the opioid crisis hit DeSoto County particularly hard. The county was No. 1 in suspected opioid overdose deaths in 2017 with 25 deaths. In 2019, over 2.5 million opioid prescriptions were dispensed in Mississippi.
“People don’t like to admit it, but we have all been touched by it,” Johnson said. “We all have some neighbor who has gotten hooked, some cousin who has gotten hooked, or a child. There are very few families in DeSoto County who hasn’t been touched by the crisis.”
Johnson said mental health counseling will be a key in getting past the crisis.
“The way opioids were prescribed was criminal,” Johnson said. “They used to be regular people before they got hooked and we need a strong rehabilitation push because we are just filling up our jails with people who need help.”
DeSoto County District 2 Supervisor and board president Mark Gardner agrees with Johnson that the focus moving forward needs to be on preventative mental health programs. The county has been talking to counseling providers like Vertava about how they can can maximize the utilization of the settlement money.
“Certainly enforcement and getting it off the street is important and we fully support our law enforcement on this, but we are not going to be able to arrest our way out of this opioid crisis,” Gardner said. “It’s not going to be a big multi-million dollar settlement all at once where we can go build a big treatment center, but we do want to apply the money where it can be best used.”
