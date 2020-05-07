This is National Tourism Week and we can all say we’ve not had one quite so unique in many a year. There should be big celebrations, events, and road trips going on but instead, we’re doing virtual road trips and dreaming of where we want to go when we have the chance.
DeSoto County has so many things to offer while you are dreaming. We know Staycations are definitely being considered– you know, that great stay near the home vacation. It’s a great time to see what you haven’t explored before. Whether in your own state or county.
Why wait? Enjoy what DeSoto County always has to offer!
The Hernando DeSoto River Park is the only place in DeSoto County where you can see the Mighty Mississippi roll by. If you haven’t been there it will be a treat. Check out the walking trail while you are there.
Pick your own – Bolin Plantation, Cedar Hill Farm and for so many years Nesbit Blueberry Plantation has greeted guests as they come to pick fresh berries and vegetables. Check out their websites and Facebook to see when they will be ready for you to come to pick or buy them pre-picked.
The Farmers Market in Hernando had its opening last Saturday. State permitted vendors and farmers are the only vendors right now. Twenty vendors signed up to be there and had local farmers as well as those from Millington, Oxford, Senatobia, and others. They ran out of products and people waited for some vendors to restock. Great problem to have for the first day of the Market. There were handwashing stations and social distancing. More and more farmers will be there as the weather gets warmer and more products are coming in. The market is held each Saturday through October from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Driving the Scenic Byways on the west side of the county gives an up-close and personal view of much of the history of DeSoto County. While on the west side of the county be sure and drive by the Edgefield Indian Mounds, part of the Mississippi Mound Trail.
DeSoto County has five Blues Trail markers: Memphis Minnie in Walls, Big Walter Horton in Horn Lake, Joe Callicott in Nesbit, and Gus Cannon and Jim Dickinson in Hernando. We have some serious blues history.
The Freedom Trail Marker on Highway 51, just south of the Hernando square, honors James Meredith for his 1966 walk from Memphis to Jackson to encourage African Americans to vote
Jerry Lee Lewis’ home is on Malone Road just south of Pleasant Hill. You can drive by and see the piano gates. While he doesn’t live there now, the home is still in the family.
Veterans Park at I-55 and Church Road next to Landers Center honors all of our national heroes from the Revolutionary War to those presently serving. There is a beautiful lake to view and 14 bronze plaques representing each war or conflict. You can also experience the Walk of Honor and the POW/MIA chair.
All of the golf courses are open and busy. They are being socially responsible with having only one person to a cart and sanitizing everything as guests finish their outing.
The Mid South Fair will be here before you know it! Great outdoor events and rides to enjoy plus concerts and the midway from Sept. 24-Oct. 4. When everyone is ready to enjoy the great events and concerts in our area, the Landers Center will be ready to welcome and entertain you!
We look forward to seeing you enjoy any or all of the above! See what DeSoto County has to offer now and in the future.
Kim Terrell is Tourism Director for DeSoto County Tourism